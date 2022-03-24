Monday’s soccer news starts with the Champions League round of 16 in UEFA and Concacaf. UEFA needed the group stage to determine its participants in the knockout round while Concacaf begins its tournament at the same stage. That means important games for USMNT players in Europe and the first games that count for MLS clubs in 2022. We’ll start with the UEFA version.

This week sees Zack Steffen’s Manchester City on the road at Sporting on Tuesday to open their round of 16 series. Manchester City shutout Norwich City 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with an 11-point lead at the top of the table. 2nd-place Sporting drew 2-2 at Porto on Friday in the Primeira Liga.

“The main target is to have an incredible harmony,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said of his squad. The harmony right now is exceptional. Thanks to the captains and for many reasons. Always, we have had a good harmony in the team. Otherwise, we would not have won what we have won.”

Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg hosts Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Red Bull played on Friday, beating Rapid Vienna 2-1 away in the Austrian Bundesliga. Aaronson scored their equalizer. Bayern Munich lost 4-2 at VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. After taking an early lead, Bayern trailed 3-1 by halftime.

“Congratulations to Bochum,” Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “They played well. It was a deserved win. It was a rubbish game, we shouldn’t have allowed that to happen to us.”

Moving to Concacaf, all five MLS teams open their Champions League schedules this week. That starts tomorrow with MLS Cup champions NYCFC at Costa Rica’s Santos de Guapiles and Santos Laguna hosting Canadian champion CF Montreal. MLS has been in preseason for several weeks, with most teams starting their friendly schedule in late January. NYCFC beat the Red Bulls 3-1 on January 23 and drew 2-2 with Montreal on the 29. They beat Cancun FC 7-1 on February 5 and won both ends of a doubleheader on Feb 9, 4-1 against Queretaro and 2-1 over Inter Playa. After the draw with NYCFC, Montreal beat Inter Miami 2-1 on February 4, lost to Philadelphia by the same score on Feb 8, and beat Miami FC 2-1 on Feb 11.

Also in the soccer news, Christian Ramirez will have a new manager at Aberdeen. The club parted ways with Stephen Glass on Sunday, the day after their Scottish Cup exit. Aberdeen FC this morning confirms the departure of manager Stephen Glass,” their statement read. Stephen has left the Dons with immediate effect alongside coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo. The club would like to thank Stephen, Allan and Henry for their efforts and wish them the best in their future careers.” Aberdeen named U-18 coach Barry Robson as their interim manager.

The New England Revolution updated goalkeeper Matt Turner’s looming move to Arsenal. The MLS club confirmed that the deal is in process for Turner to leave ” for an undisclosed fee pending completion of a medical” with the move set for “late June.” Staying with New England, MLSsoccer’s Jonathan Sigal relays comments from coach Bruce Arena about Jozy Altidore joining the club.

ESPN’s Tim Vickery with Palmeiras forcing extra time at the Club World Cup final. The Independent’s Tom White on Chelsea’s growing list of accomplishments. iNews’ Daniel Storey’s review of the Premier League results. The Ringer’s Micah Peters asks a fundamental question about Everton. Inside World Football’s Samindra Kunti explains the changes at Ireland’s Football Association.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League round of 16 on CBS: PSG vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Galavision has Sporting vs Manchester City, also at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Barcelona vs Torque at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS2: Santos de Guapiles vs NYCFC at 8pm and Santos Laguna vs Montreal at 10pm ET.

