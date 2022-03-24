Chelsea prepares for the Club World Cup semifinals

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with Chelsea preparing to play Al Hilal in the Club World Cup semifinals without manager Thomas Tuchel. First team coach Zsolt Low is in charge for tomorrow’s game in Abu Dhabi (11:30am ET – FS2) after taking over for last Saturday’s FA Cup win over Plymouth Argyle.

“We are continuously in contact with Thomas,” Low said. ‘We have a lot of meetings together, he is calling us all the time. We get calls during training and also when we come out in the evenings. We try to make it like he is here with us. Thomas followed the Government rules and gets tested every day, so we hope the next test will be negative. We want to give him the feeling that he is with us and absolutely we need his support.”

Al Hilal came back to beat Al Jazira 6-1 in the quarterfinals. “We believe we were much the better team,” Al Hilal’s Odion Ighalo said. “So after we went 1-0 down, we started pressing, acting as a team. Everyone started getting into the game. We scored one, we scored another and we got the result we wanted.”

With Al Hilal coach Leonardo Jardim asking why the European and South American champions don’t start in the quarterfinals, that raises an old point for this competition. Since there’s no Club World Cup window, that means disrupting the seasons of the participants. While that normally happens in mid-December, it’s the same basic issue for the tournament.

Part of the planned revamp was to turn the Club World Cup into a bigger event, playing out after the European season. That means more teams and all involved playing more games to reach the knockout stage. Scheduled for China in the summer 2021 international window, it’s not clear when FIFA might revive the concept. The push for the biennial World Cup complicates things.

Should the biennial World Cup situation play out in a way that allows for the revamped Club World Cup, there are still major questions about FIFA and the club game. There hasn’t been full acceptance of the importance of the Club World Cup. In theory, it may do as it says by crowning a world champion, but for most it sits behind winning the UEFA Champions League or the Copa Libertadores. Adding more teams only complicates that, the same situation FIFA created in the beginning by inviting a host team.

FIFA should’ve gotten the message with the original edition back in 2000 when the invited team won. The five year break before restarting the tournament in 2005 didn’t do much to build its reputation. What pressure exists at the Club World Cup is squarely on the Champions League winner. A European club hasn’t lost in the semifinals since the original edition. Chelsea is now trying to make sure that streak stays intact. That’s step one. Step two is winning the final, something Chelsea didn’t do in 2012.

The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas reports on George Bello’s move to Arminia Bielefeld. FourFourTwo’s Mark White explains why eventually getting director of football Dan Ashworth is a big deal for Newcastle United. The Chronicle’s Lee Ryder explains why the move for Ashworth is complicated. Soccer America’s Paul Kennedy looks at Toronto’s rebuild.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Club World Cup on FS2: Monterrey vs Al Jazira in the 5th-place game at 8:30am and Al Hilal vs Chelsea in the semifinals at 11:30am. Coupe de France on beIN Sport: Bergerec vs Versailles at 12:30pm and Nice vs Marseille at 3:15pm. KNVB Beker on GolTV: Ajax vs Vitesse at 1pm. Premier League on USA: Spurs vs Southampton at 2:45pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Deportivo Lara vs Bolivar at 5:15pm and Cesar Vallejo vs Olimpia at 7:30pm. Liga MX on Univision: Juarez vs Chivas at 8pm ET.

