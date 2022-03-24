Fulham beats Peterborough, MLS teams advance in CCL

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Championship where Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Peterborough United 2-1 at Craven Cottage. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic converted a 28th minute penalty to set a new season record for Championship goals at 32 and scored again in the 62nd. Peterborough pulled a goal back in the 89th. Fulham has a nine-point lead at the top of the table with two games in hand over 2nd-place Bournemouth.

“Mitro knows the main thing and goal for all of us,” Fulham head coach Marco Silva said. “All the goals come as a consequence of us doing our jobs. The main thing about breaking the record is that it reflects our philosophy and is a consequence of us playing as a team, right from the very first game against Boro. He was really calm in the dressing room, of course he was happy and everyone congratulated him. What will make Mitro the happiest is what will come in May and that is the same as what the Football Club wants.”

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 71st minute of Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 home win over Cardiff City. Falling behind in the 61st, Josh Koroma equalized for Huddersfield in the 88th. Jonathan Russell scored Huddersfield’s winner six minutes into stoppage time.

“I liked it a lot today because I was watching a game one more time that was about the spirit of the team,” Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberran said. “They are not going to give up. They are going to give everything they have inside themselves inside of the pitch. And I’m very pleased when I see the players competing how they were competing today.”

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 82nd minute of Forsinone’s 3-0 home shutout of Reggina in Serie B. Gabriel Charpentier (48th), Camillo Ciano (68th), and Luigi Canotto (89th) scored the Frosinone goals. Frosinone is in 7th-place in the table, tied on points with 8th-place Perugia and trailing 6th-place Benevento by two points after 25 games.

Moving to the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 second-legs, NYCFC shutout Santos de Guapiles 4-0 at Banc of California Stadium to advance 6-0 on aggregate. Alfredo Morales opened the scoring in the 32nd and Maxime Chanot made it 2-0 in the 36th. Talles Magno extended the lead in the 80th with Santos playing a man down from the 83rd. Magno scored again in the 86th minute. Trailing 1-0 from the opening leg, CF Montreal shutout Santos Laguna 3-0 at Olympic Stadium to advance 3-1. Romell Quioto put Montreal up in the 9th minute and Djordje Mihailovic doubled the lead in the 22nd. Ismael Kone finished off the scoring in the 61st minute.

Colorado shutout Comunicaciones 1-0 at home to send the series to penalties 1-1 on aggregate. The Champions League does not use extra time when a series is tied. Comunicaciones advanced 4-3 on penalties, playing a man down from the 16th minute. Max scored the Colorado goal in the 29th. It took seven rounds of penalties to decide the series, with Colorado failing to convert in the 3, 5, 6, and 7th rounds. UNAM Pumas beat Saprissa 4-1 at home to take their series 6-3 on aggregate. They play New England in the quarterfinals. NYCFC gets Comunicaciones while Montreal and Leon wait for the results of Thursday’s games.

