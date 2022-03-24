Fulham shutouts Millwall

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with Fulham returning to form in the Championship. After exiting the FA Cup 4-1 at Manchester City, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham rebounded with a 3-0 shutout of Millwall at Craven Cottage. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 29th and 50th minutes with Bobby De Cordova-Reid adding a goal in the 87th. 1st-place Fulham extends its lead over Blackburn 61 points to 53 with a game in hand.

“It is really important,” Fulham coach Marco Silva said about keeping the clean sheet. “We’ve achieved fantastic scores, 7-0 and 6-2 twice, 3-2 against Stoke as well. We’d scored 22 goals in four games, but at the same time we have conceded six. Sometimes we will have to win games 1-0. It is so important for us to keep a clean sheet. We have to be more mature and consistent as a team. The two biggest chances that they had, we cannot allow them to have.”

Lynden Gooch wasn’t in the squad for Sunderland’s 2-1 loss at Cheltenham Town in League Two. Alex Pritchard scored Sunderland’s goal in the 32nd. Cheltenham Town equalized in the 64th and scored in the 78th. In the Eredivisie, Richy Ledezma wasn’t in the squad for PSV’s 4-0 home shutout of NAC Breda. Noni Madueke put PSV up in the 8th and Mario Gotze scored in the 20th and 40th. Cody Gakpo finished off the PSV goals in the 79th minute.

Palmeiras advanced to the Club World Cup final with a 2-0 win over Al Ahly. Raphael Viega scored in the 39th and Dudu doubled the lead in the 49th. Al Ahly’s Ayman Ashraf saw red in the 81st minute. Palmeiras plays the winner of Al-Hilal vs Chelsea.

Staying with the Club World Cup, FIFA is testing what they call semi-automated offside tech (SAOT) with plans on using it at the 2022 World Cup. It’s a camera system used to track players, currently giving 18 data points and increasing to 29 for the World Cup.

“We’re also tracking the limbs – we’re tracking the arms and the legs – and we know exactly where all those players are at every moment in the game,” FIFA head of football technology Sebastian Runge said. “We are tracking with 50 frames per second, so 50 times per second we know where the players are and we’re getting that information delivered to the system.”

Premier League on USA: Liverpool vs Leicester City at 2:45pm. Coupe de France on beIN Sport: Nantes vs Bastia at 3pm ET.

