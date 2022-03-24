Jesse Marsch linked with Leeds United

Monday’s soccer news starts with Leeds United deciding to move on from the Marcelo Bielsa era. That’s the polite way of saying that the club has made a coaching decision following a 4-0 home loss to Spurs on Saturday. Leeds is in 16th-place in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone. That’s an obvious concern, but so is the unbalanced schedule. Leeds has 23 points from 26 games. Everton, a point behind in 17th-place, and 18th-place Burnley both have two games in hand over Leeds.

“This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club,” Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said in the press statement announcing the decision. “With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.”

After back-to-back wins to start 2022, Leeds has one point from their last six games. That includes losing at home to Newcastle and Everton, both clubs trying to avoid their own relegation scenarios. Over their last three games, Leeds lost 4-2 at home to Manchester United, 6-0 at Liverpool, and Saturday’s 4-0 home loss to Spurs. That doesn’t paint the most flattering picture, but Bielsa’s tactics favor high risk. They opened the season with a 5-1 loss at Manchester United, drew with Everton and Burnley, and then lost 3-0 at home to Liverpool. At 60, Leeds has given up more goals than any team in the Premier League.

Multiple media outlets in England now link Leeds with Jesse Marsch. Courtesy of how his Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig teams did in the Champions League group stage, Marsch has built a reputation in a league he never played or coached in. That’s a compliment to what he’s accomplished since leaving MLS for Europe. The situation he’d inherit with Leeds is not simple or straightforward.

So far, Marsch has worked from a position of strength with his two European clubs. His original version of Red Bull Salzburg centered around a squad of emerging players that included Erling Haaland. At RB Leipzig, the expectations were high, but the club struggled to maintain its form after selling the heart of its defense over the summer. RB Leipzig has now re-established itself in the top four, and it’s certainly worth wondering if that was only a matter of time.

Marsch has no experience with a club trying to play itself out of relegation trouble. That would create a new scenario for him with a team that has a dozen games left in the season. That includes hosting Chelsea on April 16 and Manchester City on April 30. Should it happen, it’s an interesting next step for the person setting the standard for American soccer coaches.

BBC Sport reporting that Marsch is the likely choice for Leeds. Football365’s Ian King works through the situation at Leeds. The Independent’s Miguel Delaney on Chelsea’s ownership situation. MLSsoccer’s Matthew Doyle reviews the week 1 results in MLS.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Union Berlin vs St Pauli at 2:45pm. beIN Sport: Nice vs Versailles at 3pm. Coppa Italia on CBS Sports: AC Milan vs Inter Milan at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Monagas vs Everton at 5:15pm and Fluminense vs Millonarios at 7:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Toluca vs Tijuana at 8pm and Club America vs Queretaro at 10pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com