MLS Week 1: The 2022 season begins

Week 1 of the 2022 Major League Soccer season started at Subaru Park with Philadelphia and Minnesota drawing 1-1. Robin Lod put United up on the road in the 23rd with Cory Burke equalizing in the 35th minute. Philadelphia put 5 of its 19 shots on goal while United kept 6 of its 14 on target.

“But to come here on the opening day, perform like we’ve done, to drag them off their shape as much as we did, especially in the first half, it bodes well for us,” Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said. “Before the game we expected a point maybe, but in reflection I think we probably had the better chances.”

Columbus shutout Vancouver 4-0 at home. Miguel Berry opened the scoring in the 8th minute and Derrick Etienne doubled the lead in the 25th. The Whitecaps went a man down when Jake Nerwinski saw red in the 53rd minute. Luis Diaz (84th) and Lucas Zelarayan (86th) finished off the Crew goals. Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room didn’t need to make a save to keep the clean sheet.

LAFC got a hat-trick from Carlos Vela to shutout Colorado 3-0 at home. Vela converted a 29th minute penalty and added goals in the 35th and 50th minutes. LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau kept the clean sheet with one save.

“We are trying to play as good as we can every single day,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “Failure means we are not maximizing our potential and that is what I strive to do every day with these players and that is my clear message to the guys. There is no reason to slow down, to let down, to take it easy.”

Dallas and Toronto finished 1-1 at Toyota Stadium. Jader Obrian put Dallas up in the 9th and Jonathan Osorio equalized for Toronto in the 45th minute. Dallas put 3 of its 13 shots on goal. Toronto took 8 shots, scoring with its only shot on target.

Austin shutout FC Cincinnati 5-0 at Q2 Stadium. Cecillio Dominguez scored for Austin in the 2nd minute and Alexander Ring doubled the lead in the 14th. Sebastian Driussi made it 3-0 in the 43rd and Dominguez scored again in the 61st. An own-goal finished off the scoring three minutes into stoppage time. Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

DC United shutout Charlotte 3-0 at home. Michael Estrada converted a 37th minute penalty and scored again in first-half stoppage time. Ola Kamara finished off the DC goals in the 65th minute. DC goalkeeper Bill Hamid kept the clean sheet with five saves.

Inter Miami and Chicago finished 0-0 in Fort Lauderdale. Both teams finished with three shots on goal.

“I thought he played well tonight,” Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said of goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. “The thing with Gaga, he’s a very good goalkeeper and when he got called upon tonight he came up big for us. We’re happy to have him because he’s one of the bright young goalkeepers in the league.”

The Red Bulls beat San Jose 3-1 on the road. Patryk Klimala scored for New York in first-half stoppage time and Javier Lopez equalized in the 69th. Omir Fernandez put the Red Bulls up for good in the 72nd and Tom Barlow added a goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Saturday’s schedule concluded at Providence Park, where Portland and New England drew 2-2 on national television. Brandon Bye scored for the Revs in the 41st and Dairon Asprilla equalized in the 60th. Sebastian Lletget returned New England’s lead in the 63rd with Yimmi Chara equalizing in the 78th minute.

“Well, in all of sports, playing away is difficult,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “I think when you get a point in the opening game against a team that was in the MLS Cup Final last year, it’s not a bad result. I obviously would have liked three points, but I thought the result was fair.”

On Sunday, Orlando shutout Montreal 2-0 at home. Alexandre Pato put Orlando up in the 49th and Benji Michel doubled the lead in the 59th. Both teams finished a man down. Montreal’s Romell Quioto saw red in the 66th and Orlando City’s Robin Jansson followed in the 81st.

Atlanta United beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Luiz Araujo scored for Atlanta in the 20th and Dom Dwyer made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time. Sporting KC’s Daniel Salloi pulled a goal back in the 85th, but Caleb Wiley added a United goal in the 89th minute.

“Well, I think it’s pretty obvious that we are happy with the result and the performance as well,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “I think we go game by game. So, every game we try to prepare with the best squad possible available, and today was a very good standard for the players that started the game and then the subs. So, I was pleased with that.”

The LA Galaxy shutout NYCFC 1-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Chicharito Hernandez scored in the 90th minute. Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made one save to keep the clean sheet.

“I thought it was a hard fought game,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “I think both teams were very competitive. I don’t think there was a ton of space for either team through large stretches. Neither team had a ton of chances. For us, it looked a little bit like our first competitive game, just in terms of the work was there, the competition was there. Some things just needed to be a little sharper, a little more dynamic. I think us still getting our 90 minutes of MLS match fitness is still a work in progress for everybody. But I was super pleased with just the effort.”

Houston and Real Salt Lake finished 0-0 at PNC Stadium. Both teams finished with two shots on goal.

“Look it’s a work in progress,” Houston coach Paulo Nagamura said. “If you guys think that you are going to see the end product in the first week, I think we all misunderstand what getting team chemistry and building a team foundation is, right. And that’s exactly what I told the players. We are not going to look like a championship team in week one of the season, but what I can say today we had a very strong performance defensively.”

Week one concluded at Lumen Field where Nashville beat Seattle 1-0 on the road. Anibal Godoy scored in the 80th minute. Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis kept the clean sheet.

