Pulisic’s Chelsea lifts the 2021 Club World Cup

It’s another trophy for Christian Pulisic in the roundup of USMNT players in Europe. Pulisic subbed on in the 31st minute of Chelsea’s 2-1 extra time win over Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup final. Romelu Lukaku put Chelsea up in the 54th minute. Palmeiras equalized from the penalty spot in the 64th, sending the game into extra time. Kai Havetz converted a Chelsea penalty in the 117th minute. Palmeiras finished a man down after a red card six minutes into stoppage time.

“But I have to say we never stopped attacking, never stopped trying and for extra time we changed the structure again and had a different structure to attack and to defend counter-attacks,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “The team did very, very well in extra time to control the match completely and the guys from the bench had a huge impact. Of course if you have a late penalty you’re also lucky but I think we deserved it because we did not allow a lot of chances and we never stopped trying and never stopped being active and doing the most for the game.”

There were goals for USMNT players in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. Christian Ramirez scored in Aberdeen’s 2-1 loss at Motherwell. Ramirez scored in the 3rd. Motherwell equalized in the 34th, scoring again in first-half stoppage time. Chris Mueller scored in Hibernian’s 3-1 win at Arbroath. Trailing from the 6th minute, Demetri Mitchell equalized for Hibs in the 20th. Kevin Nisbet put them up for good in the 71st. Mueller subbed on in the 65th and scored in the 87th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers subbed out in the 74th minute of Celtic’s 4-0 home win over Raith Rovers. Liam Scales scored in the 22nd and Giorgos Giakoumakis doubled the lead in the 68th. Daizen Maeda made it 3-0 in the 71st and Nir Bitton scored in the 88th. James Sands’s Rangers won 3-0 at Annan Athletic. Filip Helander scored in the 7th and Kemar Roofe made it 2-0 in the 22nd. Fashion Sakala made it 3-0 in the 32nd.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 87th minute of Norwich City’s 4-0 home loss to Manchester City in the Premier League. Raheem Sterling scored in the 31st and Phil Foden doubled the lead in the 48th. Sterling finished off his hat-trick with goals in the 70th and 90th minutes. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Hull City 1-0 away in the Championship. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 57th minute. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 66th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 0-0 home draw with Sheffield United.

John Brooks’s Wolfsburg shutout Eintracht 2-0 on the road. Max Kruse converted a 28th minute penalty and Dodi Lukebakio scored three minutes into stoppage time. Brooks saw yellow in the 43rd. Julian Green subbed on in the 83rd minute of Furth’s 2-1 home win over Hertha BSC, their third win of the season. Branimir Hrgota put Furth up in the 1st and Hertha equalized in the 82nd. Hrgota converted a 71st minute penalty.

Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 63rd minute of Augsburg’s 3-2 loss at Gladbach. Trailing from goals in the 30th and 46th, Iago scored for Augsburg in the 55th. Gladbach made it 3-1 in the 67th with Alfred Finnbogason scoring for Augsburg in stoppage time. George Bello subbed on in the 62nd minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 2-0 loss at Hoffenheim. Benjamin Hubner scored in the 22nd and Georgino Rutter doubled the lead in the 51st.

Brenden Aaronson scored in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-1 win at Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing from the 17th, Aaronson equalized in the 64th and Noah Okafor scored in the 77th.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 81st minute of Juventus’s 1-1 draw at Atalanta in Serie A. Trailing from the 76th, Danilo equalized for Juventus two minutes into stoppage time. Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 55th and Tanner Tessman subbed in for Venezia in their 2-1 win at Torino. Down a goal from the 5th, Ridgeciano Haps equalized for Venezia in the 38th. Venezia’s Domen Crnigoj scored in the 46th. Venezia finished a man down with David Okereke seeing red eight minutes into stoppage time. Busio saw yellow in the opening minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 86th minute of Frosinone’s 3-0 loss at Perugia in Serie B. The goals came in the 15th, 23rd, and 89th minutes.

Sergino Dest’s Barcelona drew 2-2 at Espanyol. Pedro put Barca up in the 2nd minute. Espanyol equalized in the 40th and went ahead in the 64th. Both teams had players sent off two minutes into stoppage time, with Gerard Pique exiting for Barcelona. Luuk de Jong equalized for Barcelona six minutes into stoppage time with Espanyol seeing a second red card.

Yunus Musah’s Valencia lost 2-1 at Alaves. Trailing from a 14th minute Mamadou Loum goal, Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes equalized from the penalty spot in the 62nd. Joselu Alaves converted an Alaves penalty in the 76th. Shaq Moore subbed on in the 76th minute of Tenerife’s 2-0 win at Alcorcon. Alex Munoz scored in the 37th and Alcorcon gave up an own goal in the 51st.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 79th minute of Lille’s 1-0 win at Nicholas Gioacchini’s Montpellier in Ligue 1. Xeka scored in the 77th minute. Gioacchini subbed on in the 81st minute. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 5-1 at Brest. Down 2-0 from goals in the 7th and 27th, Adil Rami scored for Troyes in the 45th. Brest added goals in the 49th, 67th, and 82nd minutes.

Luca de la Torre’s Heracles shutout Utrecht 1-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Kaj Sierhuis scored in the 82nd minute. In Belgium, Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat Standard Liege 2-0 at home. Theo Bongonda scored in the 44th and Paul Onuachu doubled the lead in the 53rd. McKenzie saw yellow in the 68th. Bryan Reynolds’s Kortrijk lost 2-1 at Beerschot. Marlos Moreno put Kortrijk up in the 10th. Beerschot equalized in the 30th and scored in the 42nd minute.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 67th minute of Ashdod’s 1-1 draw at H Beer-Sheva in the Israeli Premier League. Playing a man up from the 19th, Gal Katabi scored for Ashdod in the 44th. H Beer-Sheva equalized in the 71st minute. Reggie Cannon’s Boavista drew 1-1 at Portimonense in the Primeira Liga. Down a goal from the 18th, Petar Musa equalized for Boavista in the 41st. Boavista’s Jackson Porozo saw red in the 77th.

Jordan Pefok scored for Young Boys in their 3-1 home win over FC Basel. Trailing from the 22nd, Vincent Sierro equalized for Young Boys in the 39th. Basel went a man down in the 60th. Moumi Ngamaleu scored in the 69th and Pefok made it 3-1 in the 72nd. Young Boys’ Ulisses Garcia saw red in the 80th minute. Tyler Boyd subbed on for Rizespor in the 82nd minute in their 0-0 draw at Altay in the Super Lig.

Did Not Play: Sebastian Soto (Livingston 0 – Hearts 0, Hearts advances 4-3 on penalties in the Scottish Cup), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 4 – Norwich 0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Stoke City 2), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 1 – Peterborough United 0), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 1 – Wimbledon 1), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig 3 – Cologne 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Wolfsburg 2), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 3 – Union Berlin 0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim 2 – Arminia Bielefeld 0), Terrence Boyd (Hallescher 2 – Zwickau 0), Matt Miazga (Alaves 2 – Valencia 1, Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 2 – Metz 1), Richy Ledezma (PSV 5 – Vitesse 0), Cole Bassett (Feyenoord 2 – Waalwijk 0), Sam Vines (Antwerp 1 – RFC Seraing 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Charleroi 0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 1 – Caxias 0)

