Quick assist for Adams in RB Leipzig win

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts in the Bundesliga. Tyler Adams subbed on in the 80th minute and assisted on Amadou Haidara’s goal a minute later in RB Leipzig’s 6-1 win at Hertha BSC. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs opened the scoring in the 20th minute with Hertha equalizing in the 48th. Hertha went a man down in the 62nd minute. Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku converted a 64th minute penalty and scored in the 67th. Dani Olmo scored in the 74th with Haidara (81st) and Yussuf Poulsen (88th) finishing off the Leipzig goals.

“The game wasn’t as easy as the result suggests,” RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco said. “We should have gone 2-0 ahead earlier on, but conceded the equaliser just after half time. Hertha could have taken the lead. After that, we stepped it up and that was really good.”

John Brooks’s Wolfsburg lost 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim. Jonas Wind scored for Wolfsburg in the 36th. Hoffenheim’s Jacob Bruun Larsen equalized in the 73rd and Andrej Kramaric scored in the 78th. Timmy Chandler subbed out in the 82nd minute of Eintracht’s 1-0 loss at Cologne. The goal came in the 84th minute.

Gio Reyna subbed out in the 30th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 6-0 home win over Gladbach. Dortmund’s Marco Reus opened the scoring in the 26th and Donyell Malen doubled the lead in the 32nd. Marious Wolf (70th), Youssoufa Moukoko (74th), Reus (81st), and an Emre Can penalty in stoppage time finished off the goals.

Julian Green subbed on in the 69th minute of Furth’s 4-1 loss at Bayern Munich. Furth took the lead from a Branimjir Hrgota goal in the 42nd. Bayern responded with a 46th minute equalizer, going ahead on an own-goal in the 61st, and scoring in the 82nd and stoppage time. Ricardo Pepi scored in the 80th minute of Augsburg’s 2-1 home loss to Freiburg. Falling behind in the 4th minute, Michael Gregoritsch equalized for Augsburg in the 16th. Freiburg scored again in the 26th.

Brenden Aaronson scored in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-0 home shutout of Wolfsberg. Luka Sucic scored three minutes into stoppage time and Aaronson doubled the lead five minutes into stoppage time. Ulysses Llanez subbed out in the 76th minute of St Polten’s 2-0 home win over Liefering in the Erste Liga. Daniel Schutz scored in the 5th and George Davies converted a penalty in the 69th.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 76th minute of Norwich City’s 3-1 loss at Liverpool in the Premier League. Milot Rashica scored for Norwich in the 48th with Liverpool equalizing in the 64th. Liverpool scored in the 67th and 81st minutes. Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea won 1-0 at Crystal Palace. Hakim Ziyech scored in the 89th minute. Pulisic saw yellow in stoppage time.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 at home to Duane Holmes’s Huddersfield Town in the Championship. Danny Ward scored for Huddersfield in the 31st and Holmes doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 43rd. Fulham’s Bobby Reid pulled a goal back in the 82nd.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Dundee 3-2 at home in the Scottish Premiership. Celtic’s Giorgos Giakoumakis had a hat-trick with goals in the 34th, 38th, and 86th minutes. Dundee scored in the 26th and 60th. Christian Ramirez’s Aberdeen drew 1-1 at Motherwell. Vicente Besuijen put Aberdeen up in the 34th with Motherwell equalizing in the 68th.

Chris Mueller subbed on in the 70th minute of Hibernian’s 2-0 home win over Ross County. Jake Doyle-Hayes scored in the 50th and 78th minutes. Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 75th minute of Livingston’s 1-1 home draw with St Mirren. Bruce Alexander scored for Livingston in the 55th. St Mirren equalized in the 78th and went a man down in the 83rd.

Weston McKennie subbed on in the 53rd minute of Juventus’s 1-1 home draw with Torino. Matthijs de Ligt scored for Juve in the 13th and Torino equalized in the 62nd. Tanner Tessman subbed on in the 75th minute of Venezia’s 1-1 home draw with Genoa. Thomas Henry scored for Venezia in the 13th with Genoa equalizing in the 29th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 70th minute of Frosinone’s 2-2 draw at Brescia in Serie B. Camillo Ciano scored for Frosinone in the 34th and Bresica equalized in first-half stoppage time. Luigi Canotto returned Frosinone’s lead in the 88th with Brescia equalizing in the 90th minute.

Matt Miazga’s Alaves lost 3-0 at Real Madrid in La Liga to goals in the 63rd, 80th, and a stoppage time penalty. Sergino Dest’s Barcelona won 4-1 at Valencia. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a hat-trick with goals in the 23rd, 38th, and 63rd minutes. Barca’s Frenkie de Jong scored in the 32nd. Trailing 2-0, Valencia’s Carlos Soler scored in the 52nd minute.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 27th minute of Lille’s 0-0 home draw with Metz in Ligue 1. Lille’s Edon Zhegrova saw red in stoppage time. Erik Palmer-Brown subbed out in the 82nd minute of Troyes’s 4-1 loss at Rennes. Down 2-0 from goals in the 14th and 20th, Ike Ugbo scored for Troyes in the 39th. Rennes added goals in the 75th and from an 87th minute penalty.

Cole Bassett subbed on in the 88th minute of Feyenoord’s 3-1 home win over Cambuur in the Eredivisie. Trailing from the 17th minute, Luis Sinisterra equalized in the 24th. Orkun Kokcu put Feyenoord up for good in the 45th with Alireza Jahanbakhsh scoring in the 49th. In Belgium, Mark McKenzie subbed out at halftime of KRC Genk’s 2-0 loss at Anderlecht to goals in the 36th and 41st. Genk played a man down from an 84th minute red card to Gerardo Arteaga.

Sam Vines subbed on in the 85th minute of Royal Antwerp’s 2-1 home loss to Mechelen. Trailing from goals in the 24th and 26th minutes, Michael Frey scored for Antwerp in the 83rd. Bryan Reynolds’s Kortrijk shutout Zulte Waregem 5-0 at home. Trent Sainsbury scored for Kortrijk in the 17th with Zulte Waregem going a man down in the 36th. Sainsbury scored again in the 44th and Faiz Selmani converted a 53rd minute penalty. Muhammed Badamosi made it 4-0 Kortrijk in the 61st and Selemani scored again in the 64th.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista drew 2-2 at home with Benfica in the Primeira Liga. Benfica scored in the 21st and 30th with Gustavo Sauer pulling a goal back for Boavista in the 74th. Gaius Makouta equalized in the 80th. Jordan Pefok converted a 53rd minute penalty in Young Boys’ 2-2 draw at Grasshoppers in the Swiss Super League. Grasshoppers equalized in the 60th. Young Boys went ahead through a Felix Mambimbi goal in the 77th with Grasshoppers equalizing five minutes into stoppage time.

Tyler Boyd subbed on in the 62nd minute of Rizespor’s 2-0 home loss to Basaksehir. The goals came in the 33rd and 52nd minutes. In Isreal, Kenny Saief subbed on at halftime of Ashdod’s 2-0 loss at Hapoel Jerusalem.

Did Not Play: George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 1 – Union Berlin 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – Spurs 3), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 2 – Reading 3), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Luton Town 2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 1 – MK Dons 2), James Sands (Rangers 1 – Dundee United 1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 1 – Genoa 1), Yunus Musah (Valencia 1 – Barcelona 4), Matthew Hoppe (Real Mallorca 1 – Real Betis 2), Shaq Moore (Tenerife 2 – Ibiza 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 0 – Clermont Foot 2), Nicholas Gioacchini (Montpellier 1 – Lorient 0), Luca de la Torre (Heracles 1 – AZ 2), Richy Ledezma (PSV 3 – Heerenveen 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Eupen 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 0 – Brondby 2), Romain Gall (Orebro 0 – Eskilsminne 0), Joe Gyau (Degerfors 6 – Skiljebo 1), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 2 – Sao Jose 3)

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com