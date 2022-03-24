Reyna back for Borussia Dortmund

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts in the Bundesliga. Gio Reyna made his return for Borussia Dortmund, subbing on in the 61st minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 5-2 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen. An own-goal put Leverkusen up in the 10th and an own-goal leveled the score in the 16th. Leverkusen went ahead in the 20th, adding goals in the 28th, 53rd, and 87th. Steffen Tigges scored for Dortmund in the 89th minute.

“It felt as though we were never in the game,” Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose said. “In the spells that we did have, the rug was quickly pulled from underneath us again. The defeat is bitter. The boys invested a lot, but they had to make sure they didn’t get hit on the counter again. We didn’t show enough composure and clarity on the ball in the first half. In addition, we hardly had any shots on goal. With that in mind, it was a deserved victory for Leverkusen.”

John Brooks subbed out in the 85th minute of Wolfsburg’s 4-1 home win over Furth. Aster Vrancks scored for Wolfsburg in the 7th. Furth’s Branimir Hrgota equalized from the penalty spot in the 44th. Vranckx put Wolfsburg up for good in the 49th. Maximilian Arnold (70th) and Maximilian Philipp (75th) added to the Wolfsburg lead. Julian Green subbed on for Furth in the 85th minute.

Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht won 3-2 at Stuttgart. Evan Ndicka put Eintracht up in the 7th. Stuttgart equalized in the 42nd. Eintracht got thei rlead back through Ajdin Hrustic in the 47th. Stuttgart equalized again in the 70th. Hrustic scored Eintracht’s winner in the 77th minute. George Bello debuted for Arminia Bielefeld, subbing on in the 71st minute of their 1-1 home draw with Gladbach. Janni Luca Serra scored for Arminia in the 19th and Gladbach equalized in the 38th minute.

Zack Steffen was in goal for Manchester City’s 4-1 home win over Tim Ream’s Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Fabio Carvalho put Fulham up in the 4th minute. Ilkay Gundogan equalized for City in the 6th and John Stones scored in the 13th. Riyad Mahrez converted a 53rd minute penalty, scoring again in the 57th.

Duane Holmes scored for Huddersfield Town in their 1-0 home win over Barnsley. Holmes scored in the 19th, subbing out in the 84th minute. In League One, Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland lost 2-1 at home to Doncaster. Falling behind to goals in the 22nd and first-half stoppage time, Corry Evans scored for Sunderland in the 89th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 4-0 at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership. Liel Abada scored in the 28th. Tom Rogic added goals in the 31st and 45th minutes with Daizen Maeda finishing off the goals in the 71st. Cristian Ramirez scored in Aberdeen’s 2-1 loss at Livingston. Ayo Obileye put Livingston up in the 8th and Alan Forrest doubled the lead in the 49th. Ramirez’s goal came in the 66th. Livingston played a man down from an 82nd minute red card to Cristian Montano. Chris Mueller’s Hibernian lost 1-0 at home to St Mirren. The goal came in the 62nd minute.

Weston McKennie subbed on in the 83rd minute of Juventus’s 2-0 home win over Verona in Serie A. Dusan Vlahovic scored in the 13th and Denis Zakaria doubled the lead in the 81st. Gianluca Busio subbed on in the 70th minute of Venezia’s 2-0 home loss to Napoli. Venezia fell behind in the 59th with Tyronne Ebuehi seeing red five minutes into stoppage time. Napoli scored five minutes later. Busio saw yellow in the 76th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 69th minute of Frosinone’s 2-0 home win over Vicenza in Serie B. Federico Gatti scored in the 44th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 47th.

Sergino Dest subbed on in the 71st minute of Barcelona’s 4-2 home win over Atletico Madrid. Falling behind in the 8th minute, Jordi Alba equalized for Barcelona in the 10th minute. Gavi put Barca up in the 21st and Ronald Araujo made it 3-1 in the 43rd. Atletico pulled a goal back in the 58th. Dani Alves scored for Barcelona in the 49th, seeing red in the 69th. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 80th minute of Valencia’s 0-0 home draw with Real Sociedad.

Tim Weah subbed out in the 70th minute of Lille’s 5-1 home loss to PSG in Ligue 1. Trailing from a 10th minute goal, Sven Botman equalized for Lille in the 28th. PSG retook the lead in the 32nd, adding goals in the 38th, 51st and 67th minutes. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes drew 0-0 at home with Metz. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed out in the 68th minute of Montpellier’s 3-1 loss at St Etienne. Elye Wahi scored for Montpellier in the 11th minute. St Etienne equalized in the 82nd, scoring in the 90th and three minutes into stoppage time.

Luca de la Torre subbed out at halftime of Heracles’s 3-0 loss at Ajax in the Eredivisie. Ajax scored in the 22nd, 55th, and 65th, missing a penalty in the 89th minute. Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp lost 2-0 at home to Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium’s Pro League. Deniz Undav scored in the 50th and 77th minutes. Bryan Reynolds’s Kortrijk lost 3-1 at home to STVV. Kortrijk trailed from the 11th and gave up a 39th minute penalty. Abdelkahar Kadri pulled a goal back for Kortrijk in the 61st. STVV scored again in the 86th minute.

Jordan Pefok scored twice in Young Boys’ 3-3 draw at St Gallen in the Swiss Super League. Christian Fassnacht put Young Boys up in the 25th with Pefok adding goals in the 44th and 50th. St Gallen came back with goals in the 61st, 85th, and an equalizer two minutes into stoppage time. Pefok subbed out in the 89th minute.

Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg beat LASK 3-1 at home in the Austrian Cup. LASK took the lead in the 13th but gave up an own-goal two minutes later. Rasmus Kristensen scored for Red Bull in the 41st and Nicolas Capaldo finished off the goals in the 47th minute.

On Monday, Mix Diskerud’s Omonia lost 2-0 at home to Achna. The goals came in the 50th and five minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig 2 – Bayern Munich 3), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim 0 – Mainz 2), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg 2 – Union Berlin 0), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 1 – Turkgucu Munchen 1), Terrence Boyd (Hallescher 0 – Verl 0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Manchester City 4), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – Wolverhampton 0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 2 – Plymouth Argyle 1), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 4 – Leicester City 1), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 1 – Hull City 0), James Sands (Rangers 5 – Hearts 0), Sebastian Soto (Livingston 2 – Aberdeen 1), Tanner Tessman (Venezia 0 – Napoli 2), Matt Miazga (Alaves 1 – Elche 3), Shaq Moore (Tenerife 0 – Leganes 0), Matthew Hoppe (Real Mallorca 2 – Cadiz 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 5 – Angers 2), Richy Ledezma (PSV 1 – AZ 2), Cole Bassett (Feyenoord 4 – Sparta 0), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 2 – Slask 0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista 2 – Vizela 2), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 2 – Zulte Waregem 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Gent 2), Tyler Boyd (Rizespor 1 – Adana Demirspor 3), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 1 – Ypiranga 3)

