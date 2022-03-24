The 2021 Club World Cup in February, 2022

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with the focus on the club game, specifically the start of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. Had things gone according to plan, a revamp of FIFA’s marquee club competition would see it playing out with more clubs in the summer. Had things stayed the same, this is a December tournament capping the calendar year for club soccer. Instead, it’s a 2021 competition now happening in February, 2022.

As always, teams travel to the tournament in Abu Dhabi as they enter. It starts on Thursday with a first round matchup between UAE host entrant Al Jazira and OFC representative AS Pirae from the Tahiti Division Federale. OFC didn’t hold its Champions League to determine a participant and original nominee Auckland City backed out in December over pandemic issues.

The winner of that game advances to play AFC Champions League winner Al Hilal. The winner advances to play UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea in the semifinals. Concacaf’s representative starts on the other side of that bracket. Monterrey took the spot by winning the 2021 Concacaf Champions League and faces CAF Champions League winner Al Ahly. That winner gets Copa Libertadores title holders Palmeiras in the semis.

As always with the current version of this competition, the expectation is Europe vs South America in the final. Tigres disrupted that last February in the rescheduled 2020 edition of the tournament. Their run started with a 2-1 win over Ulsan Hyundai and a surprise 1-0 upset of Palmeiras in the semifinals. Bayern Munich took the trophy with a 1-0 win.

There’s a pattern to Club World Cup upsets. It almost always happens on the South American side of the bracket and regular service normally returns the following year. Kashima Antlers played Real Madrid for the tile in 2016. 2017 was UEFA vs CONMEBOL. 2018 had Al-Ain pulling off the upset to reach the final and losing to Real Madird. 2019 was another edition of Europe vs South America. Aside from the original edition of the tournament in 2000, the European representative always advances to the final. That’s a run that is likely to continue with Chelsea, entering the tournament on February 9 with the expectation of another trophy.

Moving to MLS news, DeAndre Yedlin is now a member of Inter Miami, joining the club as a free agent. Yedlin left Galatasaray in January. He returns to Major League Soccer after last playing for Seattle in 2014.

“I’m thrilled that we’re able to bring a player of the quality of DeAndre to Inter Miami,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said. “He is a very talented, exciting, and dynamic player on the pitch and an experienced winner who is also a positive character in the locker room that will help us improve our roster. He’s a well-rounded right back who likes to get up and down the pitch and has proven himself in MLS, the Premier League, the Süper Lig, and at the international level, and we look forward to seeing him help us succeed now at Inter Miami.”

Daryl Dike has a new manager at West Brom. Head coach Valerien Ismael and assistant Adam Murray have parted ways with the club, currently 5th in the Championship.

In the soccer scores, Chris Mueller subbed out in the 60th minute of Hibernian’s 0-0 home draw with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. Sebastian Soto wasn’t in the squad for Livingston’s 2-1 home loss to St Johnstone. Down a goal from the 11th, Livingston’s Bruce Anderson equalized in the 34th. St Johnstone went ahead for good in the 90th. Livingston finished a man down with a red card to Joel Jonathan Nouble two minutes into stoppage time.

Konrad de la Fuente wasn’t in the squad for Marseille’s 2-1 loss at Lyon. Matteo Guendouzi scored for Marseille in the 10th. Lyon leveled the score in the 76th and went ahead for good in the 89th. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston’s 0-0 draw at Millwall in the Championship. Reggie Cannon is with the USMNT, missing Boavista’s 2-1 loss at Santa Clara in the Primeira Liga. Trailing from a 6th minute penalty, Petar Musa equalized for Boavista in the 26th. Santa Clara scored again in the 75th minute.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Club World Cup on FS2: Al Jazira vs AS Pirae at 11:30 am. Cup of Nations semifinals on beIN Sport: Cameroon vs Egypt at 2pm ET.

