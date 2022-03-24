The Rapids change for 2022

By Clemente Lisi – NEW YORK, NY (Feb 7, 2022) US Soccer Players – MLS teams are in preseason earlier than ever, getting the training in and rosters in shape for the February 26 start date. 2022 was always going to be an odd year once FIFA moved the World Cup to November and December. It’s given teams less time to consider their options, not that it’s stopping any of them from making moves. For the Colorado Rapids, last season created the pressure for this season.

The Rapids have had a very busy winter as players continue to come and go. For a team that successfully played the MLS budget game in 2021, their choices are interesting. Already gone are midfielders Kellyn Acosta, now a member of Los Angeles FC, and Cole Bassett, on loan to Dutch club Feyenoord.

With the allure of Europe strong and the league increasingly interested in being a player on the international transfer market, Colorado announced last week that 23-year-old defender Auston Trusty would join Arsenal this summer. That means coach Robin Fraser will be without a key contributor halfway through the season.

“Auston is coming off an exceptional season in 2021 in which he played a vital role in helping us finish atop the Western Conference for the first time in our history,” Rapids GM Padraig Smith said in a news release. “We remain committed to bringing through the top young players from Colorado and across the United States and to providing them with a platform to flourish, achieve success in MLS and earn the chance to make a move to Europe.”

This is the norm in MLS these days. For Colorado, it has also been very important to retain talent as well as sign players from other teams with plenty of MLS experience. Knowing this league counts. It’s vital to building a quality MLS roster, especially on a budget. The Rapids stressed that importance by re-signing midfielder Nicolas Mezquida. The 30-year-old spent the last eight seasons in the league, scoring 18 goals with 13 assists. A member of the Rapids since 2019, Mezquida had previously played for Vancouver.

Mezquida was Colorado’s latest free agency signing, coming on the heels of the Rapids retaining veteran center back Drew Moor and fellow defender Steven Beitashour. A two-time MLC Cup winner, including with the Rapids in 2010, Moor, 37, has that big-game experience. So does Beitashour, 34, an MLS Cup winner with Toronto FC in 2017.

Fraser and the front office aren’t just leaning on veterans. The signing of Bryan Acosta, arguably the biggest of the winter for the Rapids, is certain to ignite an attack that stalled at times last season. Despite a 17-10-7 record in 2021, Colorado scored 51 times in 34 regular season games. That was only sixth-best in the West during what turned out to be a highly-competitive conference.

“To be honest, we’ve liked him for quite some time,” Smith recently told reporters when asked about the Acosta signing. “We kept an eye on him. When he wasn’t having his option picked up by Dallas, we focused in on him, knowing what was happening with the Kellyn Acosta negotiations and the possibility we weren’t going to be able to bring him back. Bryan is a dynamic midfielder who can add bite and passing ability to that group.”

Acosta played for FC Dallas from 2019 to 2021 where he had been a Designated Player, signing with the Rapids as a free agent. Joining him in the midfield is Max Alves, the 20-year-old Brazilian from Flamengo. To bolster the backline further, the team also traded allocation money to Columbus for 21-year-old center back Aboubacar Keita.

Colorado’s scope this season remains in question. The team captured the Western Conference last time around, only to be bounced out of the conference semifinals by eventual MLS Cup runners up Portland Timbers. This year, Colorado will compete in the Concacaf Champions League, where they will face Comunicaciones of Guatemala on February 17 in the round of 16. The team opens the MLS season on February 26 on the road against Los Angeles FC. Like many MLS sides this winter, Colorado lost some players and was astutely able to retain others. Regardless of how 2022 plays out, what they won’t be is a surprise.

