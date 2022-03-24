The Western Conference in the Concacaf Champions League

By Luis Bueno – RIVERSIDE, CA (Feb 16, 2022) US Soccer Players – The Seattle Sounders seemed to put it all together a year ago. The Sounders were the best team in the Western Conference for a large chunk of the season but faltered near the finish line. That late stumble cost them 1st-place in the Western Conference regular-season standings and eventually pushed the club out of the playoffs following a quick first-round exit. The team that did finish 1st in the West last season, the Colorado Rapids, is also on Seattle’s side of the bracket.

What otherwise was an outstanding campaign for Seattle, the third-best in the club’s MLS history, finished with no postseason wins and no silverware. Still, the season was not a complete lost cause despite that finish. Seattle parlayed its 17-8-9 record and the third-best record in MLS in 2021 into a berth in the Concacaf Champions League. They’ll play a round of 16 series against Motagua, with the first-leg set for Honduras on Thursday. Earlier that evening, Colorado opens their round of 16 series at Comunicaciones. It’s not quite as easy to play up the Rapids’ chances even with the luck of the draw.

Whether it’s a revamp or a rebuild, Colorado made some tough choices, moving Kellyn Acosta to LAFC, loaning Cole Bassett to Feyenoord, and transferring Auston Trusty to Arsenal. Bassett is gone for the next 18 months. Trusty’s move won’t happen until the July window, giving the Rapids time to look a little closer to their 2021 selves. Considering how much of Colorado’s success last season relied on taking quick advantage, any slip could turn the Rapids into a mid-tier Western Conference club.

The offseason was kinder to Seattle. Stars like Nico Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz, and Jordan Morris all returned. Seattle also added former RSL star Albert Rusnak to the mix. Another positive from the offseason was the club’s left back Nouhou Tolo, a revelation for Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations. Nouhou gained rave reviews for putting the clamps on Egyptian star Mohamed Salah in a semifinal match.

Both teams face the odd expectations set up by that draw. If the round of 16 goes as expected, Seattle and Colorado should advance. So should Club Leon and the defending MLS Cup champions NYCFC. That would mean Seattle playing the only Liga MX club in that half of the bracket in the quarterfinals and Colorado meeting the team that figured out the MLS Cup playoffs in 2021.

Club Leon is at Guastatoya on Wednesday night in Guatemala City. Leon is struggling a month into the Clausura and lacks the resume of the Liga MX teams that have dominated the competition. Still, they’re the biggest threat for any MLS team in navigating that side of the bracket to reach the final.

NYCFC shutout Santos de Guapiles 2-0 in Costa Rica on Tuesday night, taking control of the game even though they lost Santiago Rodriguez to a 68th minute red card. Moving their home leg to LA is an interesting choice, but NYCFC hasn’t dropped off considerably since lifting MLS Cup in December. They opted to loan James Sands to Rangers last month, raising an issue with their defensive midfield. The addition of defender Thiago Martins puts another quality player in front of goalkeeper Sean Johnson. It was Johnson picking up the shutout with one save in the opening leg.

That should be firmly on the minds of Colorado’s technical staff as they face their first games that count this season. There’s not a lot of time for a squad to come together, especially if they end up meeting the MLS champions. It’s worth the reminder that few saw NYCFC knocking off the rest of the Eastern Conference before making the trip to Portland.

2021 was supposed to be about the Western Conference for long stretches of the season. Seattle looked on its way to a magical season. They were the force through the first two-thirds of the season. As it turned out, New England had the magical season in MLS in 2021, but that run did not culminate in an MLS Cup title. Seattle’s outstanding season was ultimately not even good enough for 1st-place in the Western Conference.

Colorado had its own highwater-mark of a season, finishing with a club record 61 points. Seattle ultimately did not even score a goal in the postseason. Colorado didn’t either, falling to Portland 1-0 at home after their opening round bye. 3rd-place Sporting Kansas City ultimately joined them in exiting earlier than they expected. The Western Conference reworked itself in the playoffs, with 4th-seed Portland their representative at MLS Cup.

What both the Sounders and Rapids need now is match sharpness. As usual, that could end up being the story for the MLS teams in the Champions League. Eventually, match fitness becomes the difference-maker. Seattle returns essentially its entire team, finding cohesion and a rhythm should not be as complicated as it could otherwise be.

Seattle lost its way after Oct. 9. On that day, the Sounders beat Vancouver 4-1 and all looked great. But the Sounders did not win a single match after that, closing out the season with an 0-3-3 record. There was obviously something amiss with the Sounders down the stretch, and perhaps adding Rusnak to the mix will help the squad get back to its pre-October ways. Seattle’s attack dried up a bit down the stretch, with just five goals in the last six regular-season games before getting no goals in 120 playoff minutes.

Rusnak joins Seattle and former RSL boss Fredy Juarez, who is now an assistant coach with the Sounders. Juarez might be able to help give insight to the coaching staff on how to quickly incorporate Rusnak into the squad, given that Seattle has these do-or-die games straight away.

Colorado doesn’t have the same continuity, but this was a team that surprised everyone last season. With the potential for playing Seattle in the semifinals, it’s tough to downplay either of their chances.

The draw could have been much worse. For instance, Montreal had a nightmare draw. Montreal opens with Santos Laguna (and lost by 1-0 on Tuesday in Mexico), and then could potentially face Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals and Pumas UNAM in the semifinals. New England is the only other MLS club on that side of the bracket. They don’t have to play the opening round after Cavaly backed out of the tournament but would likely face two Liga MX sides just to reach the final.

Concacaf’s Champions League bracket gives and takes. It creates some scenarios that heavily favor MLS clubs in theory this time around. That points to a Western Conference team with a clear opportunity to play for the trophy over two legs in April and May.

Luis Bueno is a veteran soccer writer. Follow him on twitter @BuenoSoccer.

More From Luis Bueno:

Logo courtesy of the Colorado Rapids