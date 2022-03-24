USMNT players in the fifth round of the 2021-22 FA Cup

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT players moving to the fifth round of the 2021-22 FA Cup on March 1 and 2. Zack Steffen’sManchester City will play at Peterborough United and Ethan Horvath’s Nottingham Forest hosts Duane Holmes’s Huddersfield Town on March 1. The next day, Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea is at Luton Town.

For Steffen, the domestic cups are his opportunity to get regular time in goal for City. They exited the League Cup in October, shifting the focus to the FA Cup. After going behind early at home against Fulham in Saturday’s fourth round, Steffen made two saves to help City advance 4-1.

“We started really well, had one or two chances and the first chance they got they scored a goal,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. “Phil (Foden) immediately got the ball and made a diagonal and we scored a goal. This is what I like, because the toughest moments are coming, and it is how you react. How you react in the bad moments, that’s what the big teams do. That is what I want to see in my team. For me, what’s more important than winning 5-0 is how we react to the bad moments in 90 minutes.”

It’s a distinctly different scenario for Pulisic and Chelsea. Currently in Abu Dhabi, they’re preparing to play CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly in Wednesday’s semifinals. Al Ahly advanced by knocking out Concacaf Champions League holders Monterrey 1-0 on Saturday. The Club World Cup has a 3rd-place match, meaning Chelsea will play this Saturday regardless of the outcome. They’re currently without manager Thomas Tuchel due to a COVID positive.

Chelsea returns to Premier League action at Crystal Palace on February 19 before playing Lille in the Champions League on the 22. Then it’s Liverpool in the League Cup final on February 27. That schedule has moved two Premier League games. Normally, that would see Chelsea starting March with games in hand. The pandemic postponements across the league complicate that. 3rd-place Chelsea has already played 24 Premier League games with the teams around them on 22 or 23, dropping as low as 20 elsewhere in the top 10.

As for the meeting of Championship clubs, Holmes was the hero who scored the goal to advance Huddersfield Town. They play a Forest team where Horvath hasn’t seen much playing time. Huddersfield is 5th in the table to Forest’s 8th-place and separated by five points. Huddersfield is at Fulham this Saturday, a tough assignment regardless of what happened to the Championship leaders at Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Moving to the soccer news, AS’s Rodrigo Serrano on playing time for Sergino Dest at Barcelona. Football365’s John Nicholson asks about being fans of teams where any success is special. AP’s Rob Harris reports on the United Kingdom and Ireland joint bid focusing on Euro 2028 instead of the 2030 World Cup. ESPN relays UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin’s comments about the remaining The Super League clubs.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Club World Cup on FS2: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly at 11:30am. KNVB Beker on GolTV: PSV vs NAC Breda at 1pm. Premier League on USA: Burnley vs Manchester United at 3pm. Coupe de France on beIN Sport: Monaco vs Amiens at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Torque vs Barcelona at 7:30pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Martin Rickett – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com