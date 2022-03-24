Barcelona advances in the Europa League, Dest injured

Friday’s soccer news starts in the Europa League. Barcelona advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win at Galatasaray, taking the series by the same score on aggregate. Falling behind in the 28th minute, Pedri equalized for Barca in the 37th and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the 49th. Dest subbed out in the 56th minute with a hamstring injury. Barcelona plays Eintracht in the quarterfinals.

“We played a match of huge personality,” Barcelona coach Xavi said. “It was a great performance to fight back in a ground like this against a very good team. They knew how to defend against us but we were patient. I’m very happy for my players.”

James Sands subbed on in the 69th minute for Rangers in their 2-1 loss at Red Star Belgrade. Rangers advanced 4-2 on aggregate. Trailing on the night from the 10th, Ryan Kent scored for Rangers in the 56th minute. Red Star converted a penalty in stoppage time. Rangers plays Braga in the next round.

“I’m very proud,” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said. “It’s a great achievement to reach the last eight. We knew it would be difficult. We started well, but they scored from a set-piece and it gave them belief. I think we scored at a good time in the second half. We defended well, we didn’t give them too much space. More than happy for everyone involved with this club.”

Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 1-1 home draw with Real Betis, advancing 3-2 on aggregate. Real Betis equalized on aggregate in the 90th minute, sending the series to extra time. An own-goal put Eintracht through.

In the Europa Conference League round of 16, Konrad De La Fuente was on the bench for Marseille’s 2-1 loss at FC Basel. Marseille advanced 4-2 on aggregate. Trailing on the night from the 62nd minute, Cenzig Under equalized for Marseille in the 74th and Valentin Rongier scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Richy Ledezma was on the bench for PSV’s 4-0 win at Copenhagen, advancing 8-4 on aggregate. Eran Zahavi opened the scoring in the 10th and Mario Gotze doubled the lead in the 38th. Zahavi scored again in the 79th and Noni Madueke finished off the goals a minute into stoppage time.

Cole Bassett wasn’t in the squad for Feyenoord’s 3-1 home win at Partizan Belgrade, advancing 8-3 on aggregate. Cyriel Dessers scored for Feyenoord in the 45th and Reiss Nelson doubled the lead in the 59th. Partizan pulled a goal back in the 61st. Bryan Linssen finished off the Feyenoord goal in the 90th.

Moving to the Concacaf Champions League, Seattle advanced 4-1 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw at Club Leon. Fredy Montero converted a Seattle penalty in first-half stoppage time and Fidel Ambriz scored for Leon in stoppage time. Seattle will play NYCFC in the semifinals on April 5 and 12, with UNAM Pumas vs Cruz Azul on the other side of the bracket.

“As soon as we scored the first goal, the balloon burst a little bit,” Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said. “It’s a testament to the guys’ strength of character. The first half we were defending for long periods of time, but I knew we were going to get those one or two or three quality chances. We were able to score one and that effectively put the game out of reach.”

UEFA completed the Champions League and the Europa League draws. Soccer America’s Paul Kennedy has USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter’s comments and a look at the roster. The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas and Pablo Maurer with the aftermath of the violence at Queretaro.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Arsenal at 8:30am. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Tondela vs Arouca at 11:30am, Santa Clara vs Belenenses at 2pm, and Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting at 4:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN en Espanol: Lens vs Clermont at 12pm. beIN Sport has Nantes vs Lille at 4pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Besiktas vs Hatayaspor at 12pm.

MLS on Univision: LA Galaxy vs Orlando City at 3:30pm. Liga MX on Univision: UNAM Pumas vs Necaxa at 7pm, Tigres vs Monterrey at 9pm, and Pachuca vs Cruz Azul at 11pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Leicester City vs Brentford at 10am and Spurs vs West Ham at 12:30pm.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Monaco vs PSG at 8am, Rennes vs Metz at 10am, Reims vs Lyon at 12pm, and Marseille vs Nice at 3:45pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Roma vs Lazio at 1pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Sevilla vs Real Sociedad at 1:30pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Estoril at 2pm and Boavista vs Porto at 4:45pm.

MLS on FS1: Austin vs Seattle at 4:30pm. Liga MX on Univision: Club America vs Toluca at 7pm and Atlas vs Chivas at 9pm. TUDN has Mazatlan vs Leon at 11pm. Tijuana vs Juarez is on FS1 at 11pm.

No games on Monday’s schedule. All Times Eastern

Logo courtesy of FC Barcelona