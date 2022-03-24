Chelsea advances in the FA Cup, Valencia makes the Copa del Rey final

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the Fifth Round of the FA Cup. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 61st minute of Chelsea’s 3-2 win at Luton Town, the same day the club announced it was for sale. Falling behind in the 2nd minute, Saul Niguez equalized for Chelsea in the 27th. Luton Town retook the lead in the 40th with Timo Werner equalizing in the 68th. Romelu Lukaku scored Chelsea’s winner in the 78th minute.

“Of course the players have internet connections and they watch TV, so they knew and they get messages,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “But still we focused in the preparation only on the sport and maybe some players are more affected, some less, but in the end we managed to focus and to grow into this game and find the key to win it.”

Josh Sargent subbed on at halftime and assisted on Norwich City’s goal in their 2-1 loss at Liverpool. Norwich trailed 2-0 from goals in the 27th and 39th minutes. Lukas Rupp equalized in the 76th. Sargent saw yellow in the 58th minute.

“At 2-0 at Anfield, the game can get away from you very quickly,” Norwich coach Dean Smith said. “I was determined that wasn’t to happen and I said it to the players at halftime. I said, “we need to make a proper cup tie of this,” and I thought the players did that. We got on the front foot and we forced them into some mistakes at times. We just never took our chances in the end to get something out of it.”

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 71st minute of Valencia’s 1-0 home win over Athletic to advance to the Copa del Rey final 2-1 on aggregate. Goncalo Guedes scored in the 43rd minute.

“Fortunately, in the most important moment, in a decisive game, the team had a perfect game defensively,” Valencia coach Jose Bordalas said. “The little that Athletic Club generated, we resolved in a remarkable way. These types of games are won like this. Athletic are a great team, who had eliminated FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, and we were worthy winners in the semifinal”.

In La Liga, Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 67th minute of Mallorca’s 2-0 home loss to Real Sociedad. The goals came in the 35th and 62nd minutes. Moving to Italy’s Serie B, Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 60th minute of Frosinone’s 1-0 home win over Cosenza. Gabriel Charpentier converted an 83rd minute penalty for the game’s only goal. In Austria, Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg drew 0-0 at LASK Linz. Red Bull went a man up in the 50th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers scored in Celtic’s 2-0 home shutout of St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership. Carter-Vickers put Celtic up in the 55th and Callum McGregor added a goal in the 81st. Christian Ramirez’s Aberdeen lost 2-0 at Hearts t goals in the 38th and 60th minutes.

Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 70th minute of Livingston’s 2-1 home win over Dundee United. Falling behind in the 2nd minute, Livingston’s Scott Pittman scored in the 23rd. Dundee United gave up an own-goal in the 83rd. James Sands was on the bench for Rangers’ 1-0 win at St Johnstone. Glen Kamara scored in the 3rd minute. Chris Mueller wasn’t in the squad for Hibernian’s 0-0 draw at Dundee. Hibernian’s Rocky Bushiri saw red in the 58th minute.

Tyler Adams was on the bench for RB Leipzig’s 4-0 win at Hannover 96 in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals. Christopher Nkunku scored in the 17th and 22nd with Nonrad Laimer (67th) and Andre Silva (73rd) adding goals. Weston McKennie wasn’t in the squad for Juventus’s 1-0 win at Fiorentina in the first-leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal series. A stoppage time own-goal was the difference. Richy Ledezma missed PSV’s 2-1 win at Go Ahead Eagles to advance to the KNVB Beker final. Trailing from the 36th, Eran Zavahi equalized for PSV in the 43rd. Playing a man up from first-half stoppage time, PSV’s Joey Veerman scored in the 69th minute.

FRIDAY'S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Yeni Malatyaspor vs Adana Demirspor at 12pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lorient vs Lyon at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs Toluca at 8pm and Juarez vs Leon at 10pm.

