FIFA and UEFA officially suspend Russia

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with FIFA and UEFA suspending Russia from their tournaments. In a joint statement, the two governing bodies announced that “all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.” Russia was scheduled for World Cup qualifiers during the March window and Spartak Moscow was set to play RB Leipzig in the Europa League round of 16. RB Leipzig now advances to the quarterfinals.

FIFA had originally announced that Russia’s national team would continue to play with their home games at neutral sites behind closed doors. That was met with intense criticism for not being enough to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia finished 2nd in group H in UEFA World Cup qualifying, advancing to Path B of the playoffs. They were scheduled to host Poland in a one-game semifinal on March 24 with Sweden vs the Czech Republic on the other side of the bracket. All three of those nations publicly announced that they would not play Russia. UEFA has yet to confirm how Path B will work with three teams instead of four.

UEFA also announced that state-owned Russian oil company Gazprom is no longer a sponsor of the confederation. “UEFA has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions,” their statement read. “The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions, and UEFA EURO 2024.”

Leeds United hired Jesse Marsch as the club’s new head coach. In the press release announcing the move, Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear made it clear that Marsch was their “first-choice head coach.” Marsch takes charge immediately with Leeds on the road at Leicester City on Saturday.

“One of the things I love about this team right now is their commitment, no matter how difficult the games have been, to play to the end, to fight for each other, to never stop, to give everything that they have to each other at every moment,” Marsch said. “So this mentality, this mindset, to play for the fans, to fight for each other, this is what I love. For me, I just want to help take the torch to the next phase.”

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Hannover vs RB Leipzig at 12:30pm and Bochum vs Freiburg at 2:45pm. KNVB Beker on GolTV: Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV at 2pm. Coppa Italia on CBS Sports: Fiorentina vs Juventus at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nantes vs Monaco at 3:15pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Universidad Catolica vs Bolivar at 5:15pm. beIN en Espanol: Guarani vs America Mineiro also at 5:15pm. Recopa Sundamericana on beIN Sport: Pameiras vs Athletico-PR at 7:30pm with that series tied 2-2. Liga MX on TUDN: Tigres vs Cruz Azul at 8pm and San Luis vs Chivas at 10pm. FS2 has Santos LAguna vs UNAM Pumas at 10pm ET.

Logo courtesy of FIFA