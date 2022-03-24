Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United win at home

Monday’s soccer news starts in the Premier League with Jesse March’s first win as Leeds United manager. With Norwich City equalizing in stoppage time, Leeds got an even later winner from Joe Gelhardt. The win has United in 16th-place, four points above 17th-place Everton. That’s not a clear lead with Leeds on 29 games played to Everton’s 26. What is good news for Leeds is they’re now four points ahead of 18th-place Watford and equal on games played. That’s a relegation cushion regardless of what happens with Everton.

“I feel like I played 96 minutes!,” Marsch said. “Obviously there’s a lot of emotion in the late stages of the match,” the head coach stated following the win. I’ve heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road, it’s certainly an incredible experience. My family were here for the first time today. When you talk about individual moments in your career, that was certainly special. I know I’ll remember that one for a long time. The three points are incredibly valuable. What I take away is that the performance was strong and the idea of how we want to play the game.”

March was well aware of the situation with Leeds when he took over at the club. Avoiding relegation is the job. However, like everything in the Premier League, that changes should the club find success under their new manager. Leeds is far from the only club with issues in a bizarre season from a scheduling perspective. The pandemic has games out of whack, meaning eventual fixture congestion issues as the league works to get the games in.

After Monday’s Crystal Palace vs Manchester City game, half the league will have played 29 games. Getting the schedule back to balanced is the only clear way Leeds will know where they stand. Otherwise, it’s guessing at results for the teams around them. While winning will relieve the pressure, the schedule continues to complicate fully understanding their situation.

Staying in the Premier League, Chelsea’s situation is such that manager Thomas Tuchel now has logistics to add to his Champions League preparation. Chelsea plays at Lille on Wednesday with a 2-0 lead in their Champions League round of 16 series. As of last Thursday, the club has a limit of just over $26k for away games due to sanctions against their owner.

“Nothing has changed so far for me,” Tuchel said following their home win over Newcastle. “My last information [for the Lille game] is that we have a plane so we can go by plane and go back by plane. If not we go by train, if not we go by bus, if not I drive a seven-seater and I will do it. If you asked me 20 years ago if I would join a Champions League match on the sideline and what I was willing to do, I would say ‘what do I have to do’ so why should this change?”

