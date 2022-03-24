Manchester City draws at home

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with a surprise result for Premier Leaders Manchester City. Zack Steffen was on the bench for City’s 0-0 home draw with Crystal Palace. Manchester City finished with four shots on goal to Palace’s one, dominating possession at 74%. City lost at Selhurst Park on October 30, making Crystal Palace the only team to take four points from them this season. City lost both its games to Spurs and drew twice with Southampton.

“We played a really good game,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. Really good in a different stadium and against a difficult side. They have quality to run. We lost the build-up ball, but it was a really good game. We played a fantastic football game in all departments. It was difficult to control their players up front. We created a lot of chances. On another day we will score.”

Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 78th minute of Venezia’s 1-0 loss at Lazio in Serie A. Lazio converted a 58th minute penalty for the game’s only goal. Tanner Tessman was on the bench for Venezia.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 3-0 at Dundee United in the Scottish Cup quarterfinals. Callum McGregor scored in the 12th minute with Georgios Giakoumakis adding goals in the 58th and 88th minutes.

“As we know, it’s cup football and there’s a big prize at the end, and if you don’t get through it, then you’re out of the competition,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “So within that context, and away from home, I thought the boys controlled the game really well. We played it on our terms. It wasn’t easy tonight with the conditions of the pitch but to all intents and purposes, I think we did the job that we needed to.”

Moving to the Concacaf Champions League, NYCFC is in action later tonight at Comunicaciones with a 3-1 lead in their quarterfinal series. NYCFC turned things around in Major League Soccer, beating CF Montreal 4-1 at home on Saturday after losing and drawing to open the regular season.

“I don’t think it’s easy to be complacent in this situation,” NYCFC coach Ronny Delia said. “We know this is a tough result – 2-0 and we are out. I think it’s the opposite. We have to keep calm. We have to focus on the right things – the match plan, our tasks – to produce a good performance because that’s the only way to get the result we want. I think the group knows these things.”

The LA Times’ Kevin Baxter talks to USMNT player Aaron Long. MLSsoccer’s Charles Boehm on the teams that still don’t have an MLS win after three weeks. Getting CONCACAFed’s Jon Arnold asks about the situation with Club Leon in the CCL. AP with Chelsea asking to play Middlesbrough in the FA Cup behind closed doors. Middlesbrough responded by writing, “Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting “integrity” as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.”

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions league on Galavision: Lille vs Chelsea with Chelsea leading 2-0. UniMas has Juventus vs Villarreal with that series tied 1-1. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Estudiantes vs Everton at 6:15pm and Olimpia vs Fluminense at 8:30pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS2: CF Montreal vs Cruz Azul at 8pm with Cruz Azul leading 1-0. FS1 has UNAM Pumas vs New England at 10:15pm with New England up 3-0.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of the Premier League