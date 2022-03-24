Manchester City with a sizable lead over Sporting and MLS in the CCL

The soccer news once again starts in the UEFA Champions League. Zack Steffen’s back issues means he hasn’t been in the Manchester City squad for several games. they take a 5-0 lead over Sporting home in their Champions League round of 16 second-leg on Wednesday, but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stressed squad availability.

“We have a few problems, suspension for Kyle and Joao can’t play,” Guardiola said. “Of course, we had an incredible result in first leg and it’s 5-0, but nothing is done. Football is unpredictable. There can be red cards, quality of opposition…. We will pick a top side as much as possible. We will try to do our best team as possible to win the game.”

His counterpart at Sporting was realistic about that 5-0 first-leg loss in his postgame comments after a league win over Arouca on Saturday. “It’s another opportunity to grow,” Sporting coach Ruben Amorim said about the second-leg in Manchester. “This tie is practically over, but we want to come back next year. We are outsiders in the Champions League, but we are a big club and we will do our best. The tie is over, but the game is not.”

Also on Wednesday, New England gets their first game in the Concacaf Champions League. The Revs open their quarterfinal series with UNAM Pumas at Gillette Stadium after advancing from a forfeit in the opening round. So far in MLS, New England has drawn 2-2 in their season opener at Portland and shutout FC Dallas 1-0 at home. Goalkeeper Matt Turner is injured, with Earl Edwards Jr starting both MLS games. He was a difference-maker against the Timbers, facing one shot on goal against Dallas.

“Try to get our guys to recover, get some information on Pumas, and have the team prepared for the game on Wednesday,” Arena said about a Champions League week. “And then, again, we’re going to take it one game at a time, try to put our best team on the field on Wednesday. And then, take inventory on Thursday, see where we’re at, and try to figure out how we’re going to play on Saturday and continue that obviously through the next week. It’s not going to be easy, especially at this time of year. So, it’ll be challenging, but the first thing we need to do is see how our guys recover and make some decisions about how many changes we need to make for Wednesday, as well as the following game on Saturday.”

UNAM Pumas advanced over Saprissa in the opening round, but has had issues finding a rhythym in Liga MX. They drew 0-0 at home with Club America and lost 3-2 at Santos on March 2. Their home game against Mazatlan was postponed along with the rest of the weekend schedule following the violence in Queretaro. Pumas are 8th in the Liga MX table.

CF Montreal opens its series against Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca. Montreal lost its MLS opener 2-0 at Orlando City and then dropped its home opener 2-1 to Philadelphia on Saturday.

“We conceded two quick goals today,” Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy said following the loss to the Union. “So, is it mental or a tactical issue with the way we defended on the goal? I believe everything is connected. I am going to analyze the sequences. We conceded two quick goals against Orlando too, but we kept going. We need to do better than that.”

After knocking out Canadian Premier League team Forge FC in the round of 16, Cruz Azul has struggled in Liga MX. They lost 2-1 at home to Santos Laguna, drew 2-2 at Tigres, and on Saturday lost 3-1 at home to Puebla. That has them 5th in the Clausura table.

Moving to the soccer news, Defector’s Patrick Redford with what Luca de la Torre brings to the USMNT. The Athletic’s Kit Holden looks at what the Bundesliga means for North American players. Marca’s S Siguero previews Real Madrid trying to get a goal back at home against PSG in the Champions League.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on Galavision: Porot vs Lyon oat 12:45pm. UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs on Galavision: Real Madrid vs PSG at 3pm with PSG leading 1-1-0. CBS has Manchester City vs Sporting at 3pm with City up 5-0. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Everton vs Estudiantes at 5:15pm and Fluminense vs Olimpia at 7:30pm. Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal first-legs on FS2: New England vs UNAM Pumas at 8pm and Cruz Azul vs Montreal at 10pm ET.

Photo by Martin Rickett – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com