Friday’s soccer news starts with a look at Major League Soccer in week 2 of the 2022 season. After an opening week where potential contenders like Seattle and NYCFC didn’t win, the focus shifts to teams already needing to show that they can salvage points home and away.

NYCFC stays on the west coast after their 1-0 loss at the Galaxy. This time it’s Vancouver, coming off of a 4-0 loss at Columbus. If anything, that adds to the pressure on New York in week 2. This is a team dependent on Valentin Castellanos the same way that the team that beat them in week 1 is dependent on Chicharito Hernandez. It was Chicharito with the late goal, giving the Galaxy momentum going into week 2.

LA has its own interesting scenario as the away team at Charlotte FC’s home debut. The game should set the new single-game attendance record, a quirk in the Charlotte market going back to the early days of the original Charlotte Hornets. They set the NBA attendance record because they had the highest seating capacity in the league. Raise the banners, it’s something for any team to celebrate.

What that means on the field should be better due to having a stronger squad. Week 1’s 3-0 loss at DC was without Christian Fuchs. Adding him and the rest of the squad’s experience of playing together on the road should count. How much is difficult to say even with the massive home support.

Meanwhile, LAFC hosts Portland on Sunday after beating Colorado 3-0 at home. That’s an early problem for the defending Western Conference champions, with the Rapids now facing a week 2 home game against Atlanta. United beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at home last week, one of the teams already sending a clear message after a disappointing 2021. The Timbers arrive at Banc of California Stadium after drawing New England 2-2 at home. That’s it’s own message, turning the corner on finishing MLS Cup runners-up but now facing Carlos Vela and a revamped version of Los Angeles Football Club.

Fox Soccer’s Doug McIntyre with the LA teams both needing to show they can compete in the Western Conference. The Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler talks to Christian Fuchs. Ian Nicholas Quillen profiles New England coach Bruce Arena approaching week 2. SI’s Jonathan Wilson looks at Chelsea’s ownership situation.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Leicester City vs Leeds United at 7:30am and Burnley vs Chelsea at 10am. Liverpool vs West Ham is on NBC at 12:30pm.

Bundesliga on ESPN2: Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen at 9:30am. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Boavista vs Braga at 10:30am, Portimonense vs Benfica at 1pm, and Sporting vs Arouca at 3:30pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Konyaspor vs Galatasaray at 11am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Valencia vs Granada at 12:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nice vs PSG at 3pm.

MLS on Univision: Sporting KC vs Houston at 3:30pm. Fox has Charlotte vs LA Galaxy at 7:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Atlas at 6pm. Fox Deportes has Monterrey vs Club America at 8pm. Cruz Azul vs Puebla is on Univision at 10pm. Telemundo has Chivas vs Santos Laguna at 10pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Watford vs Arsenal at 9am and Manchester City vs Manchester United at 11:30am.

Scottish Premiership on CBS Sports: Livingston vs Celtic at 7am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: St Etienne vs Metz at 7am, Bordeaux vs Troyes at 9am, Lille vs Clermont at 11am, and Marseille vs Monaco at 2:45pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Juventus vs Spezia at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Pacos de Ferreira vs Porto at 1pm.

Liga MX on Univision: UNAM Pumas vs Mazatlan at 1pm. UniMas has Pachuca vs Tigres at 7pm. Tijuana vs San Luis is on FS2 at 10pm. MLS on ESPN: Austin vs Inter Miami at 4pm. FS1 has LAFC vs Portland at 10pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Besiktas vs Basaksehir at 12pm. Premier League on USA: Spurs vs Everton at 3pm. All Times Eastern

