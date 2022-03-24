MLS Week 2: Austin FC keeps rolling, Charlotte FC’s record

The week 2 MLS roundup starts at Q2 Stadium where Austin FC beat Inter Miami 5-1 on Sunday to start the season with ten goals scored. Sebastian Driussi put Austin up in the 22nd and Julio Cascante doubled the lead in the 26th. Driussi scored Austin’s third goal in the 51st. Inter Miami’s Leonardo Campagna pulled a goal back in the 53rd, but it was Austin’s Ethan Finlay adding goals in the 64th and 90th minutes.

“Of course we’re really disappointed…” Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said. “We know that we’ve got some new players in the team that are gonna take time to gel and learn, and they’ve got to learn fast and learn on the job. It’s a steep learning curve for this new team but we have every belief and confidence in them and we need to rectify some of the things we saw today in terms of mistakes that we made.”

Saturday’s schedule started with New England shutting out FC Dallas 1-0 at home. Carles Gil converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time with Revs goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr making one save to keep the clean sheet.

“Yeah, it was better,” New England goalkeeper Bruce Arena said. “I think defensively, for the most part, we were solid. We’re still a little sloppy in the final third, in trying to create chances or finishing off a couple plays. In the second half, we had some chances. You know, we could’ve got the second goal and made that game a little easier. So, there’s certainly areas to improve.”

The Red Bulls won 4-1 at Toronto FC. Lewis Morgan had a hat trick with goals in the 17th, 24th, and 40th. Toronto’s Jesus Jimenez scored in the 35th. Aaron Long added the Red Bulls’ fourth goal in the 42nd minute.

Sporting Kansas City shutout Houston 1-0 at home. Remi Walker scored in the 60th and Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia made three saves.

Philadelphia came back to win 2-1 at Montreal. Falling behind to a Lassi Lappalainen goal in the 32nd, Philadelphia’s Alejandro Bedoya equalized in the 53rd. Daniel Gazdag put the Union up in the 56th. They played a man down from the 71st minute after a red card to Julian Carranza.

San Jose and Columbus drew 3-3 at Avaya Stadium. San Jose’s Cristian Espinoza converted a 9th minute penalty, playing a man down from the 33rd after a red card to Jamiro Monteiro. The Crew responded with goals from Lucas Zelarayan in the 40th, Gyasi Zardes in the 68th, and another Zelarayan goal in the 73rd. Francisco Calvo scored for the Earthquakes in the 84th and equalized six minutes into stoppage time.

Chicago and Orlando City finished 0-0 at Soldier Field. The Fire finished with four shots on goal to none for Orlando.

“It’s not too concerning because I think we have enough quality to get some goals,” Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said about his club not scoring. “I think the goals will come. Had we been sitting here after a 3-3 tie, I wouldn’t have liked that. Not that I like a 0-0 tie, but at least we’re doing the defensive part of it and we’re keeping that intact.”

Vancouver and NYCFC also finished 0-0 at BC Place. New York had four shots on goal and the Whitecaps finished with none.

DC United won 1-0 at FC Cincinnati. Playing a man down from the 80th minute from a Moses Nyeman red card, Ola Kamara converted a DC penalty eight minutes into stoppage time. Bill Hamid made six saves to keep the clean sheet.

“Tough result tonight,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Really pleased with the group as far as the effort they put in to be aggressive, to go after the game. We had a little bit of a slow start with some of the chances that we conceded, but from that point on, I thought defensively, the guys did a very good job. We created chances, and that’s the difference right now. We’re not finishing opportunities and the ending of the game is when it becomes a full game.”

Minnesota and Nashville finished 1-1 at Allianz Field. CJ Sapong put Nashville up in the 5th and Hassani Dotson equalized for United in the 71st.

Colorado shutout Atlanta United 3-0 at home. Diego Rubio opened the scoring in the 33rd and Jonathan Lewis doubled the lead in the 48th. Atlanta played a man down from the 86th with a red card to Miles Robinson. Colorado’s Andre Shinyashiki scored a minute later. Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough kept the clean sheet with four saves.

“I think it was just one of those games where we weren’t as sharp in our passes to unlock the break,” Atlanta defender Andrew Gutman said. “Part of that was just us not being sharp enough. Part of that is the conditions, the field wasn’t great. But at the end of the day we have to be better. We have to create better chances. We have to press as a unit better. We will just put this one behind us and move forward.”

Real Salt Lake shutout Seattle 1-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Bobby Wood scored the game’s only goal in the 46th and Zack MacMath kept the clean sheet with four saves.

Charlotte set a new single-game attendance record in their first home game at Bank of America Stadium but lost 1-0 to the LA Galaxy. Efrain Alvarez scored in the 77th and Jonathan Bond kept the clean sheet with three saves.

“There was a lot of energy in the stadium, which I think translated on the field to a lot of energy on the field,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “Sometimes some impatience. Sometimes the game, I thought in the first half, was just too back and forth. We were impatient trying to finish attacks really fast. I felt like we burned the candle on both ends a little bit in that first half. But, the guys did a nice job of managing. I think we could have managed it with the ball a little bit more and not been in such a hurry. But, nevertheless, the guys grinded for 90 minutes.”

Week 2 finished on Sunday at Banc of California Stadium where LAFC drew 1-1 with Portland. Yimmi Chara scored for the Timbers in the 18th minute. Playing a man up from a62nd minute red card to Claudio Brava, LAFC’s Mamadou Fall equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

