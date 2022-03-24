MLS Week 3: NYCFC wins at home, orange ball in New England

Week 3 of the 2022 MLS season started with NYCFC opening its home schedule with a 4-1 win over CF Montreal. Alexander Callens opened the scoring for NYCFC in the 7th minute and Santiago Rodriguez doubled the lead in the 20th. Montreal’s Zachary Brault-Guillard pulled a goal back in the 52nd. Talles Magno extended the New York lead in the 64th and Thiago Andrade scored in the 83rd.

LAFC shutout Inter Miami 2-0 in Fort Lauderdale. Playing a man up from a first-half stoppage time red card to Brek Shea, Kwadwo Opuku gave LAFC the lead in the 45th. Ismael Tajouri scored in the 82nd with LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau making two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Columbus came back to beat Toronto FC 2-1 at home. Jesus Jimenez put Toronto up in the 14th. The Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan equalized in the 56th and Derrick Etienne scored in the 65th minute.

Seattle beat the Galaxy 3-2 at Lumen Field. Chicharito Hernandez had the Galaxy up on the road in the 6th minute, but Jordan Morris brought the Sounders level in the 17th and Fredy Montero converted a first-half stoppage time penalty. The Galaxy equalized through Douglas Costa in the 48th with Xavier Arreaga scoring Seattle’s winner in the 72 minute.

“Infuriating is the emotion at the end of it,” LA coach Greg Vanney said. “I felt like we controlled the vast majority of the game. I didn’t feel like they had really any attacking solutions except for to go long ad try to play off of long balls or set pieces. And, I thought we had good control of the game as it relates to the ball. I thought we had good control of the game as it related to chances in the run of play. I just, we just undo ourselves by the set piece goals. The nonsense penalty kick that we give up for no reason. These things change momentum. They change emotion of things a little bit.”

Houston came back to beat Vancouver 2-1 at home. Lucas Cavallini put the Whitecaps up in the 14th. Houston’s Darwin Quintero equalized in the 33rd, scoring again in the 50th minute.

“Yeah, awesome. Awesome feeling,” Houston coach Paulo Nagamura said. “But I think we have to praise the group of players that stepped on the field and were very disciplined, showed a lot of character never, never put their head down when we conceded the first goal. Very pleased with the performance, very happy for the win and now let’s hope we keep building from this.”

In snowy conditions at Gillette Stadium, Real Salt Lake beat New England 3-2. Emmanuel Boateng scored for the Revs in first-half stoppage time and Jozy Altidore doubled the lead in the 62nd. Sergio Cordova pulled a goal back for RSL in the 78th and Justen Glad equalized in the 88th. Tate Smith scored Salt Lake’s winner three minutes into stoppage time.

“Games have been played in the snow. So, I can’t argue that,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said when asked if the game should’ve gone ahead. “What do you take away from it? Probably, you have to have better concentration at the end of the game and certainly on a day like today, there’s going to be mistakes made and the penalty area. And for us to have a combination of mistakes like that at the end of the game is inexcusable, but it certainly wasn’t a soccer game today, but you know, both teams played under the same conditions. So, give them credit.”

FC Cincinnati beat Orlando City 2-1 on the road. Brandon Vasquez scored for Cincinnati in the 13th with Junior Urso equalizing for City in the 42nd. Vasquez scored again in the 53rd minute.

“It was not our best performance, I think that was pretty clear,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “But I was really pleased that these guys found a way to get three points on a night where there was a lot of things that we could have improved on as far as managing the score, both halves, managing specifically the last 30-45 minutes.”

Chicago shutout DC United 2-0 at Audi Field. Stanislav Ivanov opened the scoring in the 32nd and Jonathan Bornstein doubled the lead in the 80th minute. Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina kept the clean sheet with five saves.

“I think any time you get a new coach, it’s always a learning process,” Chicago defender Jonathan Bornstein said. “A learning process from the coaching side to the player’s side as well as from the players to the coaches. But I think the transition in this period that we’ve all been together has been very smooth. A lot of trust has been gained from both sides as we’ve been through preseason, as we’ve been through the first couple games.”

Philadelphia shutout San Jose 2-0 at home. Cory Burke scored in the 23rd and Daniel Gazdag converted a 58th minute penalty. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake made one save to keep the clean sheet.

FC Dallas shutout Nashville 2-0 at home. Franco Jara converted an 85th minute penalty and Alan Valesco scored in the 87th. Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes kept the clean sheet without having to make a save.

Colorado kept the clean sheet at home with a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City. Diego Ruibn scored in the 21st and Mark-Anthony Kaye made it 2-0 in the 51st minute. Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough made three saves in the shutout.

Portland shutout Austin 1-0 at home on a 62nd minute Bill Tuiloma goal. Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic kept the clean sheet without having to make a save.

On Sunday, Atlanta United beat Charlotte 2-1 at home. Josef Martinez converted an Atlanta penalty in the 60th with Adam Armour equalizing for Charlotte in the 66th. Jake Mulraney scored six minutes into stoppage time.

“I just remember, I remember like I had a lot of space in 1v1,” Mulraney said. “Moreno was still over the top and got around it and by the time he got there, it was outside the box 1v1. so as I got 1v1 inside the box and he shot on my left, so drop the shoulder and shifted and had a pop.”

Week 3 ended at Red Bull Arena with Minnesota shutting out New York 1-0 on a 51st minute Luis Amarilla goal. United goalkeeper Dayne St Clair made eight saves to keep the clean sheet.

Photo by David Silverman – New England Revolution