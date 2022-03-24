MLS Week 4: Charlotte’s first win

The week 4 MLS roundup starts at Bank of America Stadium where Charlotte FC beat New England 3-1 for its first win. Karol Swiderski scored for Charlotte in the 6th with Carles Gil equalizing from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. Swiderski scored again in the 57th. Ben Bender added a Charlotte goal in the 64th minute.

“We’re still very new, babies and still very far from giants compared to these big clubs,” Charlotte coach Miguel Ramirez said. “But we are reducing the distance between them and us. We deserved it and the fans deserved it.”

NYCFC lost 2-0 at home to the Philadelphia Union. Alejandro Bedoya opened the scoring in the 12th and Daniel Gazdag doubled the lead in the 33rd. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake kept the clean sheet with three saves.

FC Cincinnati beat Inter Miami 3-1 at home. Ronald Matarrita put Cincinnati up in the 18th and Brandon Vasquez doubled the lead in the 24th. Inter pulled a goal back from a Gonzalo Higuain penalty in the 30th, but it was Vasquez scoring again in the 82nd minute.

“Very pleased with the performance of the group tonight,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “It was certainly nice to improve on our performance from last week with the same result. That was the message from the beginning of the week. And the guys were excellent tonight. And it was nice to reward these fans with a good performance and a good win, and continue to build on the momentum of last week.”

Toronto came back at home for a 2-1 win over DC United. Trailing from a 10th minute Russell Canouse goal, Alejandro Pozuelo equalized for Toronto in the 23rd. Jonathan Osorio scored their winner in the 53rd minute.

Orlando City shutout the Galaxy 1-0 in Carson. Facundo Torres scored the game’s only goal in the 9th minute and Pedro Gallese made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

“Last week, we lose the game on an execution on set pieces,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “This week, we didn’t manage a transition well, which then gives the away team a 1-0 lead. We got a little overzealous on the transition. We got and try and win the ball right away and we don’t. They’re behind us. Now, our center backs are kind of scrambling in between, trying to rotate across and deal with the ball. And, he puts in a perfect cross, and a great finish. And now, all of a sudden, in a game, that we’re, again, we’re in control of, even though it was relatively early, we’re down 1-0. And we’re uphill.”

Atlanta and Montreal drew 3-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Josef Martinez put Atlanta up in the 6th. Montreal equalized from a Djordje Mihailovic goal in the 28th. Ismael Kone scored for Montreal in the 37th and Romell Quioto converted a penalty in the 42nd. Atlanta played a man down from the 67th following a red card to Dom Dwyer. Thiago Almada pulled a goal back for United in the 85th and Brooks Lennon equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

Chicago held up at home with a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. Kacper Przybylko put the Fire up in the 30th and Xherdan Shaqiri converted a penalty in the 50th minute. Sporting got a goal back from Roger Espinoza in the 56th, but Przybylko scored again in the 82nd.

“You know, they’re a very physical and very aggressive team,” Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “But I thought we matched their intensity from start to finish. It’s good to see that we got multiple goals again, so that’s always good. But all in all, great game by the guys tonight. I was very happy, very pleased with them.”

Minnesota United shutout San Jose 1-0 at home. Luis Amarilla scored in the 32nd with the Earthquakes finishing without a shot on goal.

FC Dallas beat Portland 4-1 at home. Jesus Ferreira put Dallas up with goals in the 26th, 30th, and 36th minutes. Portland’s Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 61st, but it was Paul Arriola adding a fourth Dallas goal in the 77th.

Houston and Colorado finished 1-1 at BBVA Stadium. Mark-Anthony Kaye scored for the Rapids in the 42nd minute. with Houston’s Tyler Pasher equalizing in the 90th.

“From our point of view, we did not start the way we wanted,” Houston coach Paulo Nagamura said. “We gave too many balls away in the first-half. We are not in sync with our possession, which allowed Colorado to get into the game and push us back. The second-half was much better, we grew more aggressive, we were moving the ball around much better and that made us create more opportunities to push for a goal. To be honest, it wouldn’t be fair if we scored a second there at the end, but tough opponent, and we will build from this.”

Real Salt Lake took three points at home with a 2-1 win over Nashville. Bobby Wood opened the scoring for RSL in the 2nd minute with Walker Zimmerman equalizing in the 25th. Tate Schmitt finished off the Salt Lake goals in the 54th minute. Nashville finished a man down with a red card to Dax McCarty six minutes into stoppage time.

On Sunday, the New York Red Bulls drew 1-1 at home with Columbus. Tom Barlow put the Red Bulls up in the 84th and Darlington Nagbe equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Austin came back to draw 1-1 with Seattle at Q2 Stadium. The Sounders took the lead from a 43rd minute Will Bruin goal. Diego Fagundez equalized for Austin in the 70th.

Week 4 ended at Banc of California Stadium with LAFC beating Vancouver 3-1. The Whitecaps took the lead in the 12th minute from a Tristan Blackmon goal. LAFC’s Ryan Hollingshead equalized in the 27th and Carlos Vela scored in the 38th. Hollingshead finished off the LA goals in the 70th minute.

“It was a better performance than last week,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “We connected more passes and we created more high-quality chances. Our buildup was much better, which we spent a lot of time working on. But we can get much better and I think that it’s very important and I shared that with the guys. We are satisfied with the effort, with the action, and the result. However, we are not satisfied yet with our play throughout the course of the night.”

Photo by Steve Limentani – ISIPhotos.com