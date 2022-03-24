Playing games in the Concacaf Champions League

By J Hutcherson (Mar 8, 2022) US Soccer Players – It wasn’t all that long ago when treating the Concacaf Champions League like an undue burden was closer to the norm in Major League Soccer. Regardless of the format, some MLS club would respond like it was a chore. A couple of nonrepresentative rosters later, and they could once again focus on the unrivaled importance of the MLS schedule.

Not helping at all were the clubs that decided this was their year in the CCL, only to run into significant trouble when it came to winning games in Major League Soccer. A club looking back on an ultimately unsuccessful Champions League campaign months later and using it as part of the blame for regular season disappointment. MLS might as well have slapped a trademark on that, given how often it seemed to happen.

This time around, there’s at least the pretense of balance. With the MLS regular season starting in late February, there’s no longer as much of the preseason issue when it comes to competing against Liga MX clubs. In its place, some teams have stressed the midweek obligations as they try to figure out the early weeks in MLS. That’s a version of the old excuse, but it’s not resonating in the same way this season.

What that means for expectations is quickly becoming its own version of the same old problem. New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena pointed to that in his media availability on Tuesday.

“Well, the timing is poor for MLS clubs,” he said. “I recall when we won it with DC United, we were playing in the summer months, which was obviously to our advantage. This is not. But having said that, I think MLS teams have done well to date. For our team, this is certainly a challenge. We aren’t a team with a lot of experience with games at the international level. So, this will be a real challenge. The different style of opponent, different officiating, things that we’re not used to, it’ll be interesting to see how players are able to adjust and try to be successful tomorrow.”

Again, this isn’t a spin on the old excuses or the sudden realization that confederation championships require midweek games. Instead, it’s what more than a few teams are working through right now in MLS. Rosters are an ongoing concern, with availability stretching even the biggest spenders in the league. That’s because that big spending is still on a few players that become crucial to producing the style with the best chance of winning.

That’s undoubtedly true for the opposition as well, but Liga MX normally has a clear advantage when it comes to squad depth. It’s what fuels the annual discussion of why MLS doesn’t free up spending even more to compete. That’s compounded by MLS embracing the selling league model, moving out players that were making their clubs stronger. In a league where role players end up at a premium, relying on the middle of the roster can turn into trouble.

Where that leaves the four MLS teams at the quarterfinal stage isn’t going to be easy to answer in theory. None of them have won both of their MLS games, perhaps adding to the pressure to make the Champions League count but also underlining that split focus so early in the season. It’s easy to see so many games remaining on the schedule and the safety net of the playoffs as the most convenient of excuses. Still, it’s tough to downplay the reality of what Concacaf Champions League success may require. That’s putting a short-run tournament first, potentially meaning a summer of trouble in league play.

The MLS final four have no choice but to figure out what that’s worth. There’s another old fact of life in MLS that remains in play here. Until the Concacaf Champions League costs coaches their jobs, it’s obvious which way the balance tilts. That’s also a catchall way of discussing the relative importance of any competition that isn’t the league schedule.

Is that’s a good thing, putting the focus on the games everybody agrees count? If the Concacaf Champions League isn’t the missing trophy for the best in MLS, the tournament is more of an obligation, pushing a best-case scenario where an MLS team enters and does well at the Club World Cup. That’s also an obligation for the world’s best teams, raising a bigger issue that FIFA intended to address by now with its revamp of that competition.

Does that change the scope of the pressure on the MLS contingent with at least two more games that count in March? Maybe, but it downplays the opportunity for any MLS club that moves on. It’s not the best situation, but it’s the only way to play for more.

J Hutcherson started covering soccer in 1999 and has worked as the general manager of the US National Soccer Team Players Association since 2002. Contact him at jhutcherson@usnstpa.com.

