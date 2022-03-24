Reyna subs on for Borussia Dortmund

The roundup of the USMNT players in Europe starts with Gio Reyna returning for Borussia Dortmund. Reyna subbed on in the 63rd minute of Dortmund’s 1-0 home win over George Bello’s Arminia Bielefeld. Marius Wolf scored the game’s only goal in the 21st minute.

“It doesn’t always have to be spectacular,” Wolf said. “We always want to win, preferably by as wide a margin as possible. But you mustn’t underestimate how the personnel constellation was. I think we did our homework today. We won 1-0 and didn’t concede a goal with a defense that has never played together like that before.”

Julian Green subbed out at halftime in Furth’s 6-1 home loss to RB Leipzig. Tyler Adams subbed on for Leipzig in the 78th minute. Furth took the lead from a 4th minute Jamie Leweling goal. Andre Silva equalized for Leipzig in the 17th with Emil Forsberg giving them the lead in the 32nd and Konrad Laimer scoring in the 34th. Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs made it 4-1 in the 45th. Mohamed Simakan (58th) and Christopher Nkunku (69th) finished off the scoring for RB Leipzig.

“We played well, even though we went 1-0 down,” Forsberg said. “We got the equalizer quickly and continued to find the right solutions in possession and scored some nice goals. Furth hadn’t lost in six home games, so a big win here wasn’t a given. But everyone in the team is focused, gives 100% in training and we have a clear plan.”

John Brooks’s Wolfsburg lost 3-2 at Freiburg. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 7th and 44th, Max Kruse scored for Wolfsburg in the 52nd. Maximilian Arnold equalized for Wolfsburg in the 84th minute. Freiburg scored their winner in the 87th.

Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 84th minute of Osnabruck’s 3-1 win at Zwickau in the 3.Liga. Feliz Higl converted an Osnabruck penalty in the 22nd minute. Maurice Trapp doubled the lead in the 34th and Lukas Kunze scored in the 43rd. Zwickau pulled a goal back in the 57th minute. Terrence Boyd opened the scoring in Kaiserslautern’s 3-0 home win over Havelse. Boyd’s goal came in the 11th minute. Philipp Hercher made it 2-0 in the 53rd and Marlon Ritter scored in the 73rd. Boyd subbed out in the 59th minute.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 62nd minute of Norwich City’s 2-1 loss at Leeds in the Premier League. Trailing from the 14th, Kenny McLean scored for Norwich a minute into stoppage time. United scored three minutes later. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 78th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 home win over Newcastle. Kai Havetz scored in the 89th minute.

A league down, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 1-1 at Barnsley. Trailing from a 44th minute penalty, Harry Wilson equalized for Fulham in the 86th. Ream saw yellow in the 66th and Robinson also saw yellow in the 70th. Ethan Horvath was in goal for Nottingham Forest’s 4-0 home shutout of Reading. Keinan Davis scored in the 1st and 62nd minutes with Ryan Yates (75th) and Sam Surridge (80th) adding goals.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 59th minute of Sunderland’s 2-0 home win over Crewe Alexandria in League One. Dan Neil scored in the 84th and Patrick Roberts doubled the lead in the 89th. Gooch saw yellow in the 29th.

James Sands’s> Rangers advanced past Dundee 3-0 in the Scottish Cup quarterfinals. Connor Goldson scored in the 9th and James Tavernier converted a 25th minute penalty. Fashion Sakala finished off the Rangers’ goals in the 87th. Chris Mueller subbed on in the 9th minute and out in the 76th of Hibernian’s 2-1 win at Motherwell in the Scottish Cup. Playing a man up from the 2nd minute, Elias Melkersen scored for Hibs in the 15th and 37th minutes. Motherwell pulled a goal back in the 43rd.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 27th minute of Frosinone’s 3-0 home win over Alessandria in Serie B. Playing a man up from the 23rd, Adrian Barisic opened the scoring in the 37th and Alessio Zerbin doubled the lead in the 74th. Luigi Canotto finished off the Frosinone goals a minute into stoppage time. Novakovich saw yellow in the 43rd. Shaq Moore’s Tenerife won 2-1 at Sporting Gijon in Spain’s Segunda Division. Down a goal in the 50th, Enric Gallego scored for Tenerife in the 53rd and 83rd minutes.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 78th minute of Lille’s 0-0 home draw with St Etienne in Ligue 1. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes won 1-0 at home over Nantes. Ike Ugbo scored in the 43rd.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in stoppage time for Heracles in their 0-0 home draw with Vitesse in the Eredivisie. Sam Vines saw yellow in the 44th and subbed out at halftime of Royal Antwerp’s 2-1 loss at Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League. Down a goal from the 24th, Alhassan Yusuf equalized for Antwerp in the 42nd. Anderlecht converted a 59th minute penalty. Bryan Reynolds subbed out at halftime of Kortrijk’s 2-0 loss at Cercle Brugge. Kortrijk gave up a 50th minute penalty and Cercle Brugge added a goal in the 66th.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista drew 0-0 at B-SAD in the Primeira Liga. Jordan Pefok scored in Young Boys’ 2-2 draw at Lausanne. Trailing from the 38th, Pefok equalized in the 49th. Ulisses Garcia scored for Young Boys in the 83rd with Lausanne equalizing from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Kenny Saief subbed out in the 80th minute of Ashdod’s 2-0 loss to H Kiryat Shmona in the Israeli Premier League. Ashdod gave up a 41st minute own-goal with H Kiryat Shmona scoring gain in the 76th.

Tyler Boyd’s Rizespor lost 3-1 at Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig. Trailing from the 27th, Selim Ay equalized for Rizespor in the 65th. Kasimpasa scored in the 71st and 74th, going a man up in the 86th from a red card to Fabricio Baiano.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 83rd minute of Red Bull Salzburg’s 1-0 home win over Sturm Graz in group A of the Austrian Bundesliga playoff round. Maximilian Wober scored in the 55th minute. A league down, Ulysses Llanez subbed out in the 60th minute of St Polten’s 1-0 loss at Team fur Wien. The goal came in the 20th minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Bochum 1), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim 1 – Bayern Munich 1), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 2 – West Brom 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Huddersfield Town 2), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 0 – Cardiff City 0), Weston McKennie (Juventus 3 – Sampdoria 1), Sergino Dest (Barcelona 4 – Osasuna 0), Yunus Musah (Valencia 0 – Getafe 0), Matt Miazga (Alaves 0 – Real Sociedad 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 4 – Brest 1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Montpellier 0 – Nice 0), Richy Ledezma (PSV 1 – Utrecht 0), Cole Bassett (Feyenoord 2 – PEC Zwolle 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Oostende 1), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 0 – STVV 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 1 – Sonderjyske 1), Luis Gill (Taborsko 1 – Vyskov 1), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 1 – Guarany de Bage 1)

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com