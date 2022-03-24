Steffen’s Manchester City and Pulisic’s Chelsea advance to the FA Cup semifinals

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Brazil starts in England’s FA Cup. Zack Steffen was in goal for Manchester City, advancing to the semifinals 4-1 at Southampton. Raheen Sterling put City up in the 12th with an own-goal leveling the score in first-half stoppage time. City’s Kevin De Bruyne converted a penalty in the 62nd with Phil Foden (75th) and Riyad Mahrez (78th) adding goals. Steffen saw yellow in the 71st minute.

“After we come back, we know what we have,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. “We have the quarterfinal of the Champions League, we have the Premier League, we have semifinals of the FA Cup. The nice thing for the team is that fact. Arriving in the last weeks of the season we are there fighting for the titles. This is so nice. I would have smiled at the beginning of the season to be in front of you at this stage and to be in this position.”

Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 78th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 home win over Newcastle in the FA Cup. Kai Havetz scored in the 89th minute.

“We defended and attacked as a team,” Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said. “On the ball, we were calm and controlled the match. We managed to find ways through the gaps to escape their high pressing and find spaces behind the line and create fast attacks. We scored in decisive moments and in the second half we created more chances. I’m very happy and very impressed because it was another very focused performance and a deserved win.”

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Nottingham Forest, exiting the FA Cup 1-0 at home to Liverpool. The goal came in the 78th minute. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 69th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth in the Championship. Bournemouth scored in the 19th, 31st, and 46th minutes.

Daryl Dike missed West Brom’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City. Down a goal from the 29th, Karlan Grant converted a West Brom penalty in the 68th. Bristol City retook the lead in the 85th with Adam Reach equalizing three minutes into stoppage time. Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 85th minute of Sunderland’s 0-0 draw at Lincoln City in League One.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic shutout Ross County 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership. Daizen Maeda scored for Celtic in the 26th with Ross County going a man down in the 28th. Giorgos Giakoumakis added goals in the 11th and 18th, finishing off his hattrick with a 61st minute penalty. James Sands subbed out in the 64th minute of Rangers’ 2-1 win at Dundee. Trailing from the 6th minute, Aaron Ramsey equalized for Rangers in the 64th and Connor Goldson scored in the 86th. Sands saw yellow in the 56th.

Christian Ramirez subbed out in the 87th minute of Aberdeen’s 3-1 home win over Chris Mueller’s Hibernian. Mueller subbed on in the 61st minute. An own-goal put Hibs up in the 20th. Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson converted a penalty in the 37th. Hibs went a man down with a red card to yan Porteous in the 63rd. Ferguson converted another Aberdeen penalty in the 64th and Vicente Besuijen scored in the 80th minute. Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 63rd minute of Livingston’s 2-0 loss at Hearts. The goals came in the 3rd and 58th minutes.

John Brooks subbed out in the 88th minute of Wolfsburg’s 2-0 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The goals came in the 86th and two minutes into stoppage time. George Bello’s Arminia Bielefeld lost 4-0 at Mainz. Falling behind in the opening minute, Arminia gave up penalties in the 65th, 75th, and 79th minutes. Julian Green subbed on in the 71st minute of Furth’s 0-0 home draw with Freiburg. Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Cologne. Marius Wolf scored for Dortmund in the 8th and Cologne equalized in the 36th minute.

“We started the game well, scored the goal through a space that we had talked about before,” Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose said. “After that, we had another chance on the counterattack. In the next half hour until the break, it was all Cologne. You honestly have to admit that. We couldn’t close down the wide areas, one cross after the other came into the penalty area and then we conceded the deserved equaliser before the break. In the second half, we had a good grip on the game and carved out the better chances. For me, all in all, it’s a fair draw.”

Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 81st minute of Osnabruck’s 3-1 home win over Viktoria Berlin in the 3.Liga. Lukas Kunze put Osnabruck up in the 32nd with Viktoria equalizing in the 63rd. Isnabrock’s Aaron Opuku scored in the 74th and Sven Kohler doubled the lead in the 83rd minute. Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 77th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 0-0 draw at Freiburg II.

Gianluca Busio subbed on in the 56th and saw yellow in the 63rd for Venezia in their 2-0 home loss to Sampdoria in Serie A. Sampdoria scored in the 24th and 38th minutes. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 78th minute of Frosinone’s 2-0 home win over Benevento in Serie B. Matteo Ricci converted a 15th minute penalty and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 56th.

Yunus Musah subbed out in the 72nd minute of Valencia’s 1-0 win at Elche in La Liga. Goncalo Guedes scored in the 50th minute with Elche going a man down in stoppage time. Tim Weah saw red in the 64th minute of Lille’s 1-0 win at Nantes in Ligue 1. Amadou Onana scored in the 41st minute. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes drew 1-1 at St Etienne. Lebo Mothiba scored for Troyes in the 18th with St Etienne equalizing from the penalty spot in the 67th. Palmer-Brown saw yellow in the 65th minute.

Luca De la Torre’s Heracles lost 2-0 at Heerenveen in the Eredivisie. Heerenveen scored in the 59th and 88th minutes. Reggie Cannon’s Boavista lost 1-0 at home to Porto to a 32nd minute goal. Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 54th minute of Young Boys’ 2-1 home loss to FC Zurich. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 74th and 79th minutes, Vincent Sierro scored for Young Boys five minutes into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief scored in the 81st and subbed out in the 82nd for Ashdod’s 2-0 home win over Hapoel Nof HaGalil in the Israeli Premier League. Mohammed Kna’an scored in the 76th and Saief doubled the lead. Tyler Boyd subbed out in the 85th minute of Rizespor’s 3-2 home win over Trabzonspor. Trailing from the 48th, Rizespor’s Joel Pohjanpalo converted penalties in the 59th and 64th minutes. Trapzonspor equalized in the 70th with Pohjanpalo finishing off his hat-trick from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Ulysses Llanez’s St Polten drew 0-0 at Austria Vienna II in the Erste Liga.

On Monday, Shaq Moore’s Tenerife lost 1-0 at Almeria in the Segunda Division. Almeria converted a 59 the minute penalty. Moore saw yellow in the 60th.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 -RB Leipzig 0), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig 0 – Eintracht 0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim 0 – Hertha BSC 3), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg 2 – Stuttgart 3), Weston McKennie (Juventus 2 – Salernitana 0), Tanner Tessman (Venezia 0 – Sampdoria 2), Sergino Dest (Barcelona 4 – Real Madrid 0), Matt Miazga (Alaves 2 – Granada 3), Matthew Hoppe (Real Mallorca 0 – Espanyol 1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Montpellier 2 – Bordeaux 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 2 – Nice 1), Richy Ledezma (PSV 5 – Fortuna Sittard 0), Cole Bassett (Feyenoord 2 – Ajax 3), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 1 – Club Brugge 3), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – KRC Genk 1), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 1 – Zulte Waregem 0), Bryan Reynolds (Kortrijk 0 -Standard 1), Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg 4 – Wolfsberg 1), Luis Gill (Taborsko 0 – Dukla 0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 0 – Gremio 3)

