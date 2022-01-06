Adams’s RB Leipzig takes a lead over Sands’s Rangers

Friday’s soccer news starts in the Europa League semifinal first-legs. Tyler Adams’s RB Leipzig beat Rangers 1-0 at home. James Sands subbed on in the 83rd minute for Rangers. RB Leipzig took the first-leg lead through an 85th minute Angelino goal. The series concludes on Thursday in Glasgow.

“It was one of those games where we had to dig deep,” Adams said. “They had a clear game plan and made life hard, but we got the result we wanted. It was a wonderful goal from Angelino. We know it’s only halftime in the tie and we need to maintain our focus and performance for the return leg. We’ve been to a few cup finals before, but getting to a European cup final would be something special.”

Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 2-1 win at West Ham. Ansgar Knauff put Eintracht up in the opening minute with West Ham equalizing in the 21st. Eintracht’s Daichi Kamada scored in the 54th minute.

“The team’s performance impressed me,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said. “We came out of the dressing room, playing in front of 60,000 fans, and led after one minute because we got forward and played with courage. I’m proud that I get to work with such players.”

Cole Bassett wasn’t in the squad for Feyenoord’s 3-2 home win over Marseille in the Europa Conference League semifinals. Konrad De La Fuente wasn’t available for Marseille. Feyenoord took the lead through an 18th minute Cyriel Dessers goal and Luis Sinesterra made it 2-0 in the 20th. Marseille responded with goals from Bamba Dieng in the 28th and Gerson in the 40th. Dessers scored again for Feyenoord in the 46th minute.

“If you concede two goals there’s always something wrong, but you also have to acknowledge the quality of the Marseille players,” Feyenoord coach Arne Slot said. “We were a little unfortunate that it was 2-2 after 45 minutes, because we created so many chances.”

Moving to the Premier League, Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 71st minute for Chelsea in their 1-1 draw at Manchester United. Marcus Alonso scored for Chelsea in the 60th and United equalized two minutes later.

“I’m a little bit frustrated,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “We were very strong on and off the ball. Very dominant. A lot of ball wins, a lot of deliveries, a lot of half-chances, a lot space around the box, but unfortunately we lacked precision and determination in the box to finish it off.”

AP’s Graham Dunbar on potential issues with UEFA’s Champions League revamp. Football 365’s Ian King has questions about UEFA’s Champions League ideas. The Athletic’s Jeff Rueter profiles LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo. The Maimi Herald’s Michelle Kaufman reports on Inter Miami’s stadium plan taking its next step.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Newcastle vs Liverpool at 7:30am and Watford vs Burnley at 10am. Aston Villa vs Norwich City is on CNBC at 10am. NBC has Leeds vs Manchester City at 12:30pm.

Primeira Liga on GolTV: Maritimo vs Benfica at 12pm and Porot vs Vizela at 2pm. Super Lig on beIN en Espanol: Trabzonspor vs Antalyaspor at 1:30pm.

MLS on UniMas: Houston vs Austin at 1:30pm. Univision has Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy at 3pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Everton vs Chelsea at 9am and West Ham vs Arsenal at 11:30am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Troyes vs Lille at 7am, Monaco vs Angers at 9am, Bordeaux vs Nice at 11am, and Marseille vs Lyon at 2:45pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Milan vs Fiorentina at 9am and Udinese vs Inter Milan at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Vitoria Guimaraes vs Santa Clara at 10:30am and Sporting vs Gil Vicente at 3:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad at 12:30pm.

MLS on ESPN: Nashville vs Philadelphia at 4pm. FS1 has LAFC vs Minnesota United at 10pm.

Monday has the Premier League on USA: Manchester United vs Brentford at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Pacos de Ferreria vs Tondela at 3:15pm. All Times Eastern

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of UEFA