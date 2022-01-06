After their US Open Cup exit, things aren’t getting easier for the Columbus Crew

By Jason Davis – WASHINGTON, DC (Apr 22, 2022) US Soccer Players – On Tuesday night, the Columbus Crew’s quest to win the 2022 US Open Cup came to a disappointing end. The Crew fell 2-1 to Detroit City FC, a club newly added to the USL Championship after a remarkable journey from an amateur summer league to the second tier of American soccer. The backdrop, featuring DCFC’s rowdy and smoke-loving fans, provided a dramatic setting for the Crew’s latest defeat.

In a column on Thursday, The Columbus Dispatch’s Michael Arace asked why Crew head coach Caleb Porter opted out of speaking to the media following the game. While the Open Cup does not require that coaches make themselves available to the press after a game, the choice resonated for a club carrying considerable expectations.

Columbus found success in 2020, with many seeing the start of an MLS dynasty. Of course, that always has caveats given the league’s version of parity, but Columbus was firmly in the category of Eastern Conference contender. Ambitious investor/operators, a new stadium opened last season, and a reinvigorated fan base combined to promise big things for an MLS original.

Missing the playoffs in 2021 soured some of those good vibes. A 9th-place finish doesn’t recast a championship season, but it certainly raises issues. Injuries certainly deserved some of the blame, but not everyone gave the team a pass.

The Crew entered its title defense season with most of the same players who brought home the championship. Offseason signings should have made the club even better. Instead, Columbus sat idle while the postseason tournament played out and NYCFC took its crown.

With last year’s failure still fresh in the minds of fans in Ohio, the start of the 2022 season is causing new anxiety. Columbus sits 9th after seven games with a total of eight points. After starting the season with an emphatic 4-0 home win over the Whitecaps on February 26, they earned just four points over the next five games. They’re now in the midst of a scoreless three-game losing streak.

For many teams, it would be too early to panic. Seven games aren’t much of a sample size. Whether it was the early Open Cup exit at the hands of a lower division team or a carryover from 2021, the tension is clearly building.

There are good arguments for patience in Columbus, especially considering the early analytical returns on the Crew’s season. Despite the spotty record, their expected goal difference is better than every team ahead of them except for 1st-place Philadelphia.

In other words, taken in aggregate, the Crew’s efforts on the attacking and defending sides of the ball should put it closer to 1st-place than to 9th. Expected goal totals are only a guide and tell more of a club’s story with more games, but it’s reasonable to argue that Columbus has been among the league’s unluckiest teams so far.

Then again, the standings tell a different story. The club’s current losing streak can turn explanations into excuses. Even if the analytical data says that Columbus is playing better than its record, the inability to turn statistical models into points speaks to problems in need of fixing.

What that looks like is a different version of that question. Winning a title is hard, especially in MLS. Without the ability to simply spend more to create a significant advantage over rivals for the top prize, MLS teams must find an edge through other means. It makes sense to think that the club that comes out on top must have pulled some trick to claim the championship. The flip side of the parity coin is that there’s a feeling of randomness to the proceedings.

That perception of randomness, combined with the strangeness of 2020, is working against the Crew. How much pressure that is creating is also not helped by the numbers.

Metrics tell a story of an unlucky team under-performing right now, something their coach has stressed. Still, while the initial goal output reveals that the overall xG difference is good, the Crew has been trending in the wrong direction. They’ve also relied heavily on Lucas Zelarayan to create chances and score goals. The Crew added Zelerayan to the injury list on Thursday.

Columbus will return to league play on Saturday with a trip to Kansas City to face Sporting. With 27 games on the schedule, there’s still time for the Crew, and for that matter any team in the league, to make waves this season.

So the Crew finds itself in a not exactly unique position in MLS. We’ve seen MLS Cup winners fall off before. Championships matter. They just don’t matter enough to recast a disappointing 2021 and a slow start to this season. Winning matters. Winning now matters more.

