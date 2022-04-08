Eintracht and Barcelona draw, Rangers down a goal in Europa League quarterfinals

Friday’s soccer news starts with the Europa League quarterfinal first-legs. Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 1-1 home draw with Barcelona andSergino Dest is injured. Ansgar Knauff put Eintracht up in the 48th with Ferran Torres equalizing for Barca in the 66th. Eintracht’s Tuta saw red in the 78th minute.

“We’re pleased about a fantastic performance,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said. “The energy is good for us. We played in a very disciplined manner and conceded few chances. We have to accept the goal we conceded. Overall, we succeeded in what we set out to do: play bravely, create chances, ask questions of Barcelona and ultimately head to Barcelona in a good position to reach the next round.”

James Sands was on the bench for Rangers in their 1-0 loss at Braga. The goal came in the 40th minute. Tyler Adams wasn’t in the squad for RB Leipzig’s 1-1 home draw with Atalanta. Leipzig fell behind in the 17th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 58th.

“It was a very intense game, just as we had expected,” RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco said. “Atalanta were very robust, intense and ran a lot. That makes it difficult, especially after they go ahead. We had a bit more possession than we expected in the first half. In the second half we turned it up a bit. It was a very open game with chances at both ends, so I think the result is fair.”

Richy Ledezma was on the bench for PSV’s 0-0 draw at Leicester City in the Europa Conference League quarterfinal first-legs. Konrad De La Fuente is likely out for the rest of the season with a cartilage injury, missing Marseille’s 2-1 home win over PAOK. Gerson put Marseille up in the 13th and Dimitri Payet doubled the lead in the 45th. PAOK pulled a goal back in the 48th. Gerson saw red four minutes into stoppage time.

Also in the soccer news, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke about Weston McKennie, recovering from an injury initially expected to cost him the rest of the Serie A season. “It would be useful to have Weston McKennie back available before the end of the season,” Allegri said. “We’ll see how his recovery goes in a month or so.”

The Athletic’s Simon Hughes resists the urge to call Manchester City and Liverpool rivals. The Telegraph’s Jamie Carragher on what Manchester City vs Liverpool means. The Independent’s Miguel Delaney on the growing tension between the two clubs.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the USWNT vs Uzbekistan on Fox at 5:30pm.

Premier League on USA: Everton vs Manchester United at 7:30am and Southampton vs Chelsea at 10am. NBC has Aston Villa vs Spurs at 12:30pm.

Primeira Liga on GolTV: Pacos de Ferreira vs Maritimo at 10:30am, Benfica vs Belenenses at 1pm, and Tondela vs Sporting at 3:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Reims vs Rennes at 11am and Clermont vs PSG at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Villarreal vs Athletic at 12:30pm.

MLS on Univision: Orlando vs Chicago at 1pm. ESPN has Inter Miami vs New England at 3pm. LA Galaxy vs LAFC is on Fox at 7:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: San Luis vs Leon at 6pm. Univision has Toluca vs Chivas at 8pm and Club America vs Juarez at 10pm. Monterrey vs Santos Laguna is on ESPN Deportes at 8pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Norwich City vs Burnley at 9am and Manchester City vs Liverpool at 11:30am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Angers vs Lille at 9am, Lens vs Nice at 11am, and Marseille vs Montpellier at 3pm. beIN en Espanol has Monaco vs Troyes at 9am and Strasbourg vs Lyon at 1pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto at 1pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray at 1:30pm.

MLS on ABC: Charlotte vs Atlanta United at 1:30pm. FS1 has Austin vs Minnesota at 7:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Tigres at 8pm.

Monday has Liga MX on TUDN: Pachuca vs Tijuana at 10am. All Times Eastern

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of UEFA