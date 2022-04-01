Manchester City, Chelsea, and Norwich in April

Friday’s soccer news starts with the switch from international to club soccer. The Premier League is back in action on Saturday with Zack Steffen’s Manchester City at Burnley and Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea home to Brentford. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City is at Brighton. Once again, the Premier League table is unbalanced. 3rd-place Chelsea and 4th-place Arsenal have a game in hand over the rest of the top six. Further down the table, four teams have already played game 30 while some teams are on 27 games played.

At the top of the table, 1st-place Manchester City and 2nd-place Liverpool are both on 29 games played, separated by a point 70 to 69. City at Burnley should seem like another three points at the top. Burnley is in 18th-place, though they did beat Spurs at home and then drew at Crystal Palace in late February. Those are the two teams that won their season series with Manchester City. Spurs took all six points while Palace won at City and drew at home.

“People come back from international break, some less tired than others, people fitter than others,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. “It depends on what and the opponent when we do the selection. It’s not the first time we face it, we’ve done incredibly well so far, we face that because we are in all competitions. Now it’s game by game and next it’s Burnley away which is always tough especially the way they play.”

Meanwhile, there’s a 10-point gap between 2nd and 3rd for Chelsea, who have a five-point lead over 4th-place Arsenal. While the bigger story at Chelsea remains their ownership situation following the Roman Abramovich sanctions, they’re on a five-game winning streak heading into their home date with 15th-place Brentford.

“For Christian, we need to decide,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “He did not train today. We decided to give him another recovery session today, so he did not train. He is here but feels very tired due to the time difference. He played 85 minutes one and a half days ago. He played all three matches for USA. We will figure out if it makes sense for him to play tomorrow.”

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City is in last place, on the road at 13th-place Brighton. Norwich is on a six-game losing streak, four points adrift at the bottom of the table.

“We didn’t get the results that we wanted, and we need to go into these games now and get results,” Norwich City head coach Dean Smith said. “That is the end of it really. The players know what is at stake. They know the performance levels that are required. Individually and collectively, we have got to be better.”

In the soccer news, The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio go indepth with the USMNT’s World Cup qualifying campaign. ESPN’s Ryan O’Hanlon with a statistical look at the USMNT. The Independent’s Miguel Delaney stresses the problem with the World Cup in Qatar. AP’s Graham Dunbar on potential 2030 World Cup hosts.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on USA: Liverpool vs Watford at 7:30am, Chelsea vs Brentford at 10am, and Manchester United vs Leicester City at 12:30pm. Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa is on CNBC at 10m.

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Kayserispor vs Fenerbahce at 9am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Levante vs Villarreal at 10:15am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nice vs Rennes at 11am, Lille vs Bordeaux at 1pm, and St Etienne vs Marseille at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Arouca vs Gil Vicente at 1pm.

MLS on Univision: Chicago vs FC Dallas at 3:30pm. Liga MX on Univision: Cruz Azul vs Atlas at 7pm, Necaxa vs Club America at 9pm, and Juarez vs UNAM Pumas at 11pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: West Ham vs Everton at 9am and Spurs vs Newcastle at 11:30am.

Scottish Premiership on CBS Sports: Rangers vs Celtic at 7am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Strasbourg vs Lens at 7am, Metz vs Monaco at 9am, Lyon vs Angers at 11am, and PSG vs Lorient at 2:45pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Moreirense vs Vitoria Guimaraes at 1pm and Sporting vs Pacos de Ferreira at 3:30pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Juventus vs Inter Milan at 2:45pm.

Liga MX on Univision: Toluca vs Puebla at 1pm. Leon vs Queretaro is on TUDN at 6pm. UniMas has Tigres vs Tijuana at 8pm. Santos Laguna vs Pachuca is on ESPN Deportes at 8pm. MLS on FS1: Portland vs LA Galaxy at 4:30pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Hatayspor vs Adana Demirspor at 1:30pm. Premier League on USA: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Porto vs Santa Clara at 3:15pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Adrian Dennis – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com