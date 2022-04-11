Manchester City’s point and the top of the Premier League

Monday’s soccer news starts with Manchester City keeping its single-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Manchester City drew 2-2 at home with Liverpool, now on 74 points to Liverpool’s 73. Liverpool scored their second equalizer in the 46th minute.

“Nothing changed, really,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “You play 95 minutes of incredibly intense football and you are as smart as before, but that is actually pretty good news. If we won today, which would have been possible but it would have been possible that we lost, we would have been two points up but it would have changed nothing. We have to be nearly perfect to beat this team in a game and over a season as well. Let’s see.”

Manchester City is facing the same pressure for something close to perfection. City were the ones playing at home, the ones defending a title. That shifts the pressure, whether or not anyone cares to admit it.

“I said to the team after the game, how good they have done, how proud we are,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. “I think it was a good game for fans around the world. I am so happy with how we played. Normally when you do many, many good things, you can understand why the sadness would be there. I said forget about it. We were ourselves. We performed incredibly well. We could not win but this is football. That can happen.”

Manchester City has drawn five times this season, including both of their games with Liverpool. They also drew twice with Southampton. The other draw was with Crystal Palace, who beat them at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the season. The Southampton and Palace results suggest that Manchester City could create an opening for Liverpool.

That assumes Liverpool can continue to play themselves into a position to take full advantage. Their two losses this season came at West Ham and at Leicester City. Saturday’s draw with Manchester City ended a 10-game winning streak. It’s City with the longest win streak in 2021-22, putting together a dozen wins from November into January.

For Liverpool’s title chase, it’s easy enough to underline the Manchester United game on April 19 and Spurs on May 7. Both of those are home games. While Liverpool hasn’t lost this season at Anfield, they’ve drawn three of their seven games there.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal has Manchester City vs Liverpool at Wembley. There has to be a winner in a game that does nothing directly to the Premier League title race but could still resonate. So could what happens midweek in the second-legs of the Champions League quarterfinals. Those might seem like obvious points to make, but it underlines what England’s top clubs are playing for across the board.

FourFourTwo’s Conor Pope on the rest of the Premier League table. The Guardian’s Jonathan Wilson has his takeaways from Manchester City vs Liverpool. MLSsoccer’s Matthew Doyle reviews week 6.

TUESDAY'S SOCCER TV

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com