MLS Week 6: Charlotte beats Atlanta, another loss for New England

The roundup of week 6 of the 2022 Major League Soccer season starts with Charlotte beating Atlanta United 1-0 at home. Jordy Alcivar scored in the 11th minute and Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina made six saves to keep the clean sheet.

“They took it well,” Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan said of Charlotte’s goal. “Got caught in the wind. I got caught on the front foot and it went in the top corner. The way we defend corners is zonal. It’s not unheard of for teams to put in and around the goalkeeper. It just got caught in the wind and took off, sailed into the top corner.”

Week 6 began at Exploria Stadium with Orlando City shutting out Chicago 1-0. Playing a man up from a 43rd minute Brian Gutierrez red card, Ercan Kara scored Orlando’s goal in the 59th. Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“But a loss is a loss,” Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “We weren’t going to go 34 games undefeated, you know, but we are happy with the effort the boys put in regardless.”

Inter Miami beat New England 3-2 at home. Justin Rennicks scored for New England in the 11th minute with Leonardo Campana equalizing in the 17tha and scoring in the 23rd. Carles Gil converted a 67th minute New England penalty. Campana completed his hat-trick with an 88th minute goal.

“Today, it’s another gift,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “We gave away some points at the end of the game. We have to make a play at the end of the game not to give up a loose ball in front of the goal and just get off the field with a point. I’ve told our team a number of times to think about the Salt Lake game, the Red Bull game last week, you know, where in the closing minutes of games, we just take the point and get out of there and say listen, ‘It wasn’t our best day, but we take point.’ But we have failed to do that. So, you know, combination of things, but we certainly haven’t played well enough.”

Montreal came back to beat the Red Bulls 2-1 on the road. Omir Fernandez scored for New York in the 14th. Montreal’s Rudy Camacho equalized in the 71st and Romell Quioto scored in the 81st minute.

Philadelphia shutout the Crew 1-0 at home on a 2nd-minute own goal. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake kept the clean sheet with four saves in a game where Columbus had 69% of the possession.

The Galaxy beat LAFC 2-1 at home. Chicharito Hernandez put the Galaxy up in the 13th with Sega Coulibaby doubling the lead in the 31st. LAFC’s Cristian Arango pulled a goal back in the 79th.

Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC drew 2-2 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Justin Meram scored for RSL in the 7th with Toronto’s Ksi Thompson equalizing in the 9th. Damir Kreilach returned RSL’s lead in the 43rd. Toronto equalized from a Jayden Nelson goal in the 79th, playing a man down from an 86th minute Carlos Salcedo red card.

Dallas came back to beat Colorado 3-1 at home. Trailing from a 30th minute Diego Rubio goal, Brandon Servania equalized for Dallas in first-half stoppage time. Dallas’s Jesus Ferreira scored in the 50th and 89th minutes.

Houston beat San Jose 4-3 at home. Carlos Ferreira scored for the Dynamo in the 8th with San Jose’s Jeremy Ebobisse equalizing in the 25th and scoring again in the 28th. Darwin Quintero equalized for Houston in the 43rd, Teenage Hadebe scored in the 57th, and Ferreria scored again in the 68th. The Earthquakes’ Tommy Thompson pulled a goal back in the 76th minute.

” I think if you were in the stands you enjoyed today’s game, as a fan I think you enjoyed a good game of soccer,” Dynamo coach Paulo Nagamura said. “But again, I said that before the game, we expected that. San Jose is a good team. They are offensive minded, and they created different challenges for our team, but I think the players understood what the strategy was going into the game. They were resilient for the entire game, disciplined to the game plan and credit to our guys who really, really performed tonight.”

Nashville SC won 2-1 at Sporting Kansas City. Remi Walter scored for Sporting KC in the 25th. Nashville’s Dave Romney equalized in the 51st and CJ Sapong scored in the 68th.

Portland beat Vancouver 3-2 on the road. Dairon Asprilla converted a 42nd minute Timbers penalty and Jaroslaw Niezgoda doubled the lead in the 60th. Vancouver’s Cristian Dajome scored in the 76th. Yimmi Chara made it 3-1 Portland in the 78th with Ryan Gauld converting a Whitecaps penalty six minutes into stoppage time.

Sunday’s other game saw Austin shutout Minnesota 1-0 at home. Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 58th minute. Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver kept the clean sheet with three saves.

