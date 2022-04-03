MLS Week 5: Montreal scores four, Revs lose third game of season

Week 5* of the 2022 MLS season opened with Chicago and Dallas finishing 0-0 at Soldier Field. Both teams had one shot on goal.

“Well, it wasn’t our best performance today, Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “In reflection and talking to the guys after, I told them, listen, you know, it wasn’t one of our best games. It wasn’t one of our most fluid games, especially on the ball. I thought it was a little slow tonight. We didn’t move the ball as quickly as we would like to.”

Montreal beat FC Cincinnati 4-3 on the road. Brandon Vasquez scored for Cincinnati in the 12tg with Djordje Mihailovic equalizing in the 17th. Cincinnati retook the lead from a 20th minute own-goal. Mihailovic scored again in the 41st and Kei Kamara made it 3-2 Montreal in first-half stoppage time. Cincinnati equalized from a 61st minute Luciano Acosta penalty. Joaquin Torres scored Montreal’s winner in the 67th minute.

“These types of games, these types of moments are learning experiences for us as a group,” FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “But the messaging has to be that when we score a goal, we have to enjoy that moment, but then understand after that moment, what is it supposed to look like to maintain a lead and maintain momentum, not get too ahead of ourselves. And then when we concede, it’s not the end of the world. Our mentality in reaction to those moments has to be better to understand how to not let a game get out of hand, or how to not let one negative moment affect the remainder of the game.”

Toronto beat NYCFC 2-1 at home. Jesus Jimenez scored for Toronto in the 31st and a 43rd minute own-goal doubled the lead. Heber scored for NYCFC two minutes into stoppage time.

Nashville shutout Columbus 1-0 away. Alex Muyl scored in the 28th minute. Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis made three saves.

DC gave up a stoppage time winners in their 1-0 home loss to Atlanta. Marcelino Moreno scored for United with Brad Guzan keeping the clean sheet with three saves.

“Last year, I remember, we gave up a lot of points at the end of the games and now we’re doing completely the opposite,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “That for me is a massive achievement because it’s not something that comes on its own. It’s something that’s worked on by the players by training very hard until the end of the training session.”

A 90th minute own-goal was the difference for the Red Bulls in their 1-0 win at New England. The Red Bulls played a man down from the 74th minute with Frankie Amaya seeing red. The Revs also finished shorthanded with a stoppage time red card to Adam Buksa.

“What do you mean by concerning trends? You mean, losing?,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “Our guys played a good, hard game, a little bit unlucky to concede that goal at the end. You know, let’s face it, that was a poorly officiated game. It was a bit of a factor. I’m not saying it determined the outcome, but it was a really awkward game.”

LAFC beat Orlando City 4-2 on the road. Brian Rodriguez opened the scoring for LA in the 24th. Orlando equalized when Alexandre Pati scored in the 36th, but LAFC was ahead two minutes later through Jesus Murillo. Joao Moutinho had Orlando level in the 45th. LAFC went ahead for good from an Ilie Sanchez goal in the 51st and Kwadwo Opuko finished off the LA goals in stoppage time.

Philadelphia shutout Charlotte 2-0 at home. Julian Carranza scored in the 4th and Daniel Gazdag doubled the lead in the 46th minute. Andre Blake kept the clean sheet for the Union with one save.

San Jose and Austin drew 2-2 at Avaya Stadium. Maxi Urruti put Austin up in the 11th and Sebastian Driussi converted a 52nd minute penalty. The Earthquakes came back through a 70th minute Jeremy Ebobisse penalty and Cade Cowell equalizing in the 72nd.

Seattle beat Minnesota 2-1 on the road. Joao Paulo scored for the Sounders in the 38th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 49th. United’s Emanuel Reynoso converted an 82nd minute penalty.

Vancouver shutting out Sporting Kansas City 1-0 at BC Place. Ryan Raposo scored the game’s only goal in the 73rd minute with Thomas Hasal picking up the clean sheet.

Colorado came back to draw 1-1 with Real Salt Lake in Commerce. RSL’s Pablo Ruiz converted a 45th minute penalty and Lala’s Abubakar equalized in the 56th.

Houston beat Inter Miami 3-1 in the road. Darwin Quintero put the Dynamic up in the 49th and Fabrice Picault converted a 57th minute penalty. Inter’s Gonzalo Higuain pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 66th, but it was Picault scoring again in stoppage time.

“I think despite the weather delay and a little pressure that Miami put on us, I think we defended well for the most part of the game,” Houston coach Paulo Nagamura said. “I think the guys had an unbelievable work mentality heading into this game.”

The LA Galaxy beat Portland 3-1 on the road to close out the weekend schedule. Chicharito Hernandez put LA up on the 9th with an own-goal doubling the lead in the 16th minute. Playing a man down from first-half stoppage time, Portland’s Bill Toulima pulled a goal back in the 51st. Chicharito scored again in the 59th. The Galaxy’s Marky Delgado saw red in the 61st minute.

“We took three points,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “An important three points. We got through what was a kind of wild and crazy game, and did what we needed to do. I felt like normalcy in the game was never really established. From the outside, like, what was a foul, what wasn’t a foul. What was a yellow card, what wasn’t a yellow card. Nothing was established as a norm. And, so, when that happens, the game just completely gets sideways. And I felt like that was the case for long stretches of the game.”

*MLS is calling this week 5 after last weekend’s abbreviated schedule and we’re following their numbering convention.

Photo by Andrew Katsampes – ISIPhotos.com