MLS Week 8: Win for DC, loss for Seattle

The roundup of week 8 in Major League Soccer starts with FC Dallas winning a version of the Texas derby 2-1 at home against Houston. Dallas needed a comeback, falling behind in the 33rd minute to a Carlos Ferreira goal. Tsiki Ntsabeleng equalized in the 87th and Facundo Quignon scored Dallas’s winner three minutes into stoppage time.

“Overall, a good performance considering that we played away from home against a very good team,” Houston coach Paulo Nagamura said. “In the first-half we were dominant, we controlled the game. We scored a good goal. We had giveaways that lead to half-chances for FC Dallas. Pleased with the first half. In the second half we stopped playing like we played in the first-half. Moving the ball quicker. That brought FC Dallas back into the game at the end there.”

Philadelphia and Montreal drew 1-1 at Subaru Park. The Union’s Julian Carranza converted a 21st minute penalty and Kei Kamara equalized for Montreal in the 59th.

Minnesota shutout Chicago 3-0 at home. Emanuel Reynoso scored for United in the 72nd with the Fire’s Federico Navarro seeing red in the 77th. Kervin Arriaga doubled United’s lead in the 84th and Robin Lod scored in the 88th.

“I thought, especially in the first-half, when we defended and we won the ball, we just gave it away too easily, sometimes not even under pressure,” Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “So we weren’t very clinical. We weren’t very technical on the night. But these are things we can improve and we just have to keep working.”

DC United came back to beat New England 3-2 in their first game under interim coach Chad Ashton. Falling behind to a 6th minute Brandon Bye goal, Taxiarchis Fountas equalized for United in the 26th. Michael Estrada put DC up in the 39th and Fountas scored again in the 43rd. Adam Buska pulled a goal back for New England in the 86th minute.

“But, boy, we made some really poor mistakes and they cost us dearly,” New England coach Bru “ce Arena said. “And again, we’ve conceded an awful lot of goals and just some really poor play. So, you know, we deserve to lose the game. We fought hard in the second half, tried to get the equalizer at the end. The game became a bit of a circus with time wasting and everything else, but we put ourselves in that position.”

Austin shutout Vancouver 3-0 at Q2 Stadium. Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 11th and 26th with Sebastian Driussi making it 3-0 in the 68th.

Sporting Kansas City drew 0-0 with Columbus at home. Sporting finished with three shots, putting all of them on goal. The Crew put one shot on goal from their three.

Colorado and Charlotte finished 0-0 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The Rapids didn’t put any of their 11 shots on goal while Chicago put five of their 16 on target.

Portland and Real Salt Lake finished 0-0 at Providence Park. The Timbers put five of their shots on frame with Real Salt Lake finishing with two of their five on goal.

San Jose beat Seattle 4-3 at home in the Earthquakes’ first game under interim coach Alex Covelo. The Sounders went up from a 14th minute Nicolas Lodeiro penalty with Cristian Roldan doubling the lead in the 14th. Cristian Espinoza pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time. The Sounders scored again through Jordan Morris in the 57th to make it 3-1. Espinoza scored his second goal of the game in the 64th and Jackson Yueill equalized in the 65th. Espinoza finished off his hat-trick by converting a penalty four minutes into stoppage time.

The Galaxy shutout Nashville 1-0 at home on an 86th minute Dejan Jovelic goal. LA put six of 16 shots on goal while Nashville had one shot on frame from four taken.

“That’s sometimes the way it is, when you play a good team with five in the back,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “Especially three centerbacks who do a good job of protecting their goal. They’re big, so you can’t just put crosses in, it doesn’t make any sense. You have to be patient. You got to try and move those guys. You got to try to get from side to side and build your attacks from the outside because there’s just so much density in the middle.”

Sunday’s schedule began with Inter Miami beating Atlanta 2-1 at home. Atlanta took the lead from a 13th minute Ronaldo Cisneros goal, but Inter was level through Leonardo Campana in the 28th. Bryce Duke scored for Inter in the 64th minute.

“We are missing two big pieces of our attack, Josef Martinez and Luiz Araujo, in terms of goal production and all that,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “I’m cognizant of that. I think we still can score many more goals, even without those two important players. I think the way we’re creating the chances is important to me. We just need to do better. Again, this is why the forwards earn a lot of money, because they know how to put the ball in the back of the net. That’s the game.”

The Red Bulls shutout Orlando City 3-0 at Exploria Stadium. Luquinhas opened the scoring in the 26th minute and Cristian Casseres Jr doubled the lead in the 48th. Lewis Morgan converted an 88th minute penalty. Orlando finished without putting a shot on goal.

LAFC won 2-1 at Cincinnati. Trailing from a first-half stoppage time goal from Luciano Acosta, Kellyn Acosta equalized for LAFC in the 59th. Daniel Muscovski scored LAFC’s winner in the 79th minute.

Week 8 finished with NYCFC beating Toronto 5-4 at home. Jesus Jimenez scored for Toronto in the 13th and 27th minutes. Valentin Castellanos pulled a goal back for New York in the 38th and Thiago equalized in the 49th. NYCFC took the lead through Santiago Rodriguez in the 54th and extended it from a Keaton Parks goal in the 58th. Gabriel Pereira made it 5-2 in the 75th minute. Toronto’s Deandre Kerr scored for Toronto in the 86th, playing a man up from an 89th minute Alfredo Morales red card. Toronto’s Michael Bradley pulled them within one with a 90th minute goal.

