Pepi’s Augsburg wins, three goals for Terrence Boyd

Ricardo Pepi’s Augsburg beat John Brooks’s Wolfsburg 3-0 at home. Iago opened the scoring in the 1st minute with Florian Niederlechner doubling the lead in the 62nd. Mads Pedersen finished off the goals in the 69. Pepi subbed out in the 89th minute.

“We played a really good game today,” Pepi said. “Our fans were also unbelievable and pushed us forward. We’re very happy with the three points, but our full focus is now on the important game against Mainz during the week, in which we definitely want to do better.”

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 74th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 4-1 home loss to RB Leipzig. Konrad Laimer put Leipzig up in the 27th, scoring again in the 30th. Christopher Nkunku made it 3-0 in the 57th. Dortmund’s Donyell Malen pulled a goal back in the 84th, but Dani Olmo added a fourth for Leipzig in the 86th minute.

“Our plan was to be compact and not allow Dortmund to be as dynamic as they usually are” Laimer said. “At 2-0 we knew that the plan was working and we just needed to carry on doing the same. It’s really nice to win in an atmosphere like that. We want to take this momentum into our next games.”

Chris Richards subbed on at halftime of Hoffenheim’s 2-1 home loss to VfL Bochum. Trailing from a 28th minute goal, Hoffenheim’s David Raum equalized in the 54th. Bochum scored again in the 59th minute. Julian Green’s Furth drew 0-0 at Eintracht. Terrence Boyd had a hat-trick for Kaiserslautern in their 5-1 home win over Duisberg in the 3.Liga. Boyd scored in the 37th, 47th, and 73rd minutes. Kaiserslautern also got goals from Marlon Ritter in the 59 the and Alexander Winkler in the 70th. Duisburg scored in the 86th minute.

Tim Ream’s Fulham won 2-0 at QPR in the Championship. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 14th and converted a 78th minute penalty. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 58th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 win at Hull. Harry Toffolo scored in the 79th minute. Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 68th minute of Sunderland’s 1-0 win at Gillingham in League One. Nathan Broadhead scored five minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers scored in Celtic’s 2-1 at Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. Falling behind to a 3rd minute Aaron Ramsey goal, Tom Rogic equalized for Celtic in the 7th. Carter-Vickers scored their winner in the 43rd minute

“We clawed our way back into the game after they got off to a bit of a flying start but we were never going to settle for a point, we were never going to settle for a draw,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “We came here to win and we posed them some problems. We had some chances to further extend that lead.”

Christian Ramirez’s Aberdeen drew 2-2 at Dundee. Calvin Ramsay put Aberdeen up in the 41st. Dundee equalized in the 62nd with Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie equalizing in the 81st. Dundee leveled the score in the 86th minute. Chris Mueller’s Hibernian drew 1-1 at home with Dundee United. Down a goal from the 10th, Harry Clarke equalized in first-half stoppage time. Mueller saw yellow in the 88th. Sebastian Soto subbed out in the 74th minute of Livingston’s 1-0 loss at St Johnstone.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 60th minute of Frosinone’s 1-0 loss at Lecce in Serie B. Lecce scored in the 40th minute. Shaq Moore subbed on in the 68 minute of Tenerife’s 1-1 home draw with Real Zaragoza in the Segunda Division. Trailing from the 15th, Tenerife’s Samuel Shashoua scored in the 22nd.

Erik Palmer-Brown subbed on in the 30th for Troyes’s 1-0 home win over Reims in Ligue 1. Playing a man up from the 54th, Renaud Ripart scored for Troyes three minutes into stoppage time. Palmer-Brown saw yellow in the 74th. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 83rd minute of Montpellier’s 2-1 home loss to Brest. Trailing from goals in the 69th and 79th, Montpellier’s Teji Tedy Savanier converted a stoppage time penalty.

Luca de la Torre’s Heracles won 2-0 at Fortuna in the Eredivisie. Giacomo Quagliata scored in the 58th and Sinan Bakıs doubled the lead in the 66th. Cole Bassett subbed on in stoppage time of Feyenoord’s 2-0 home win over Willem II. Luis Sinisterra scored in the 67th and Bryan Linssen doubled the lead in stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk shutout Eupen 5-0 at home. Paul Onuachu scored four goals. Bryan Reynolds’s Kortrijk lost 3-2 at Mechelen in Belgium. Amine Benchaib scored for Kortrijk in the 7th with Mechelen equalizing in the 15th. Benchaib scored again in the 47th. Mechelen leveled the score in the 53rd and went ahead for good in the 56th.

Jordan Pefok’s Young Boys drew 2-2 at Basel in Switzerland. Down a goal from the 41st, Young Boys’ Edimilson Fernandes equalized in the 61st. Trailing from the 71st Wilfried Kanga equalized in the 78th minute. Tyler Boyd subbed out in the 63rd minute of Rizespor’s 2-1 loss at Alanyaspor. Down from a 9th minute goal and a 60th minute penalty, Papiss Cisse scored for Rizespor in the 66th.

Did Not Play: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig 4 – Borussia Dortmund 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Firth 0), George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 1 – Stuttgart 1), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – Burnley 0), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 0 – Brighton 0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 1 – Brentford 4), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 2 – QPR 0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 4 – Blackpool 1), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 0 – Derby County 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Birmingham City 1), James Sands (Rangers 1 – Celtic 2), Weston McKennie (Juventus 1 – Inter Milan 0), Tanner Tessman and Gianluca Busio (Venezia 0 – Spezia 1), Sergino Dest (Barcelona 1 – Sevilla 0), Yunus Musah (Valencia 0 – Cadiz 0), Matt Miazga (Alaves 1 – Atletico 4), Matthew Hoppe (Real Mallorca 1 – Getafe 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 4 – St Etienne 2), Tim Weah (Lille 0 – Bordeaux 0), Richy Ledezma (PSV 3 – Twente 3), Sam Vines (Antwerp 1 – Leuven 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Beers hot 1), Kenny Saief (Ashdod 0- Beitar Jerusalem 1), Reggie Cannon (Boavista 2 – Famalicao 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 1 – OB 2), Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg 2 – Rapid Vienna 1), Ulysses Llanez (St Polten 4 – Dornbirn 3)

Photo by ISIPhotos.com