Pulisic’s Chelsea falls behind in title defense and Seattle takes a CCL lead

Thursday’s soccer news stays in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-legs. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 64th minute of Chelsea’s 3-1 home loss to Real Madrid. Karim Benzema was the difference for Real Madrid, scoring in the 21st and 24th minutes. Kai Havertz pulled a goal back for Chelsea in the 40th, but it was Benzema scoring again in the 46th. The series concludes in Madrid on April 12.

Even in this new era without the away goals rule, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is well aware of how difficult a comeback will be. “The tie is not alive with this performance,” Tuchel said. “How many clubs in worldwide football won with a three-goal difference? It’s only realistic to answer like this so we shouldn’t think I’m giving the wrong message. We need to find our competitive spirit, our quality, and then we can talk. I worry more about Southampton than Real Madrid in the next week, that’s my focus. We have to get things ready for Saturday and not think about the Bernabeu because on Saturday we face Southampton and if we continue to play like this, we will not get a point.”

Seattle took a 3-1 lead over NYCFC in the opening leg of their Concacaf Champions League final series at Lumen Field. Albert Rusnak scored for the Sounders in the 16th with Thiago equalizing for New York in the 27th. Seattle’s Jordan Morris scored in the 34th and Nicolas Lodeiro converted a 68th minute penalty. The series concludes on April 13 with NYCFC playing its home game at Red Bull Arena.

Moving to the Championship, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham shutout Middlesbrough 1-0 at home. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 73rd minute with Robinson subbing on in the 82nd. Fulham’s lead at the top of the Championship is now 11 points after 39 games.

“Tough match, really tough match for us, as we expected,” Fulham head coach Marco Silva said. “In my opinion, from what I have analysed of Boro, the quality they have, it will be the toughest match for the rest of the season. They are strong at home, always a fantastic atmosphere behind them to push and support them.”

Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 home win over Coventry City. Brennan Johnson scored in the 25th and James Garner doubled the lead in the 61st minute.

Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 71st minute for Augsburg, beating Mainz 2-1 at home. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw converted an Augsburg penalty in the 11th minute with Mainz equalizing in the 54th. Ruben Vargas put Augsburg up for good in the 56th.

“We saw a strong Mainz team tonight that pushed us hard, played with a lot of intensity and that always looked dangerous,” Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl said. “That caused us some issues, especially in the second-half…. We defended with a lot of passion and spirit but were also a bit lucky and had a great goalkeeper. In the end, our hard work was rewarded with three important points.”

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premier League on USA: Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lorient vs St Etienne at 3pm. Liga MX on UniMas: Puebla vs UNAM Pumas at 8pm and Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul at 10pm ET.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com