Reyna injured, Adams’s RB Leipzig win at home

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts in the Bundesliga. Gio Reyna exited in the 6th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win at Stuttgart with a hamstring injury. Julian Brandt scored for Dortmund in the 12th and 71st minutes. Borussia Dortmund updated Reyna’s condition on Sunday with the injury keeping him out for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

“We won 2-0, embraced the fight, embraced the weather and embraced the atmosphere too,” Dortmund coach Marco Rose said following Friday’s game. “We had a lot of control over the game. We gave away a few chances but deserved to win in the end. Gio is done for again. It’s his thigh again, it’s very bitter. Mo landed on his shoulder and Mats also took a knock to his thigh. Rapha couldn’t go on any longer either. That made it all the more important that Jule came on, scored two goals and performed well.”

Tyler Adams subbed on at halftime of RB Leipzig’s 3-0 home shutout of Chris Richards’s Hoffenheim. Christopher Nkunku scored in the 5th and Marcel Halstenberg doubled the lead in the 20th. Dominik Szoboszlai scored the third goal in the 44th minute. Richards saw yellow in the 77th. John Brooks’s Wolfsburg won 4-0 at home over Arminia Bielefeld. Lukas Nmecha scored in the 11th and 38th. Wolfsburg’s Maximilian Arnold (48th) and Max Kruse (53rd) added goals.

Julian Green subbed out in the 78th minute of Furth’s 2-0 home loss to Gladbach. Furth fell behind in the 18th and gave up a 24th minute penalty. Ricardo Pepi subbed on in the 56th minute of Augsburg’s 1-0 loss at Bayern Munich. The goal came from an 82nd minute penalty. In the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd scored in Kaiserslautern’s 2-1 win at Wurzburger Kickers. Mike Wunderlich scored in the 34th and Byd doubled Kaiserslautern’s lead in the 57th. Wurzburger pulled a goal back in the 85th.

Christian Pulisic subbed on at halftime of Chelsea’s 6-0 win at Southampton in the Premier League. Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the 8th with Mason Mount (16th) and Timo Werner (22nd) adding hoals. Kai Havetz made it 4-0 in the 31st. Werner (49th) and Mount (54th) both scored again.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham lost 3-1 at Coventry City in the Championship. Down from goals in the 20th and 24th, Bobby Reid scored for Fulham in the 82nd. Coventry scored again three minutes into stoppage time. Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland won 2-1 at Oxford United in League One. Corry Evans scored in the 16th and Elliot John Embleton doubled the lead in the 89th.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic shutout St Johnstone 7-0 at home in the Scottish Premiership. Reo Hatate scored in the 8th and Giorgos Giakoumakis made it 2-0 in the 22nd. Daizen Maeda (36th), Josip Juranovic (52nd P), Matt O’Riley (70th and 73rd), and Liel Abada (78th) finished off the scoring. James Sands subbed on at halftime for Rangers in their 4-0 win at St Mirren. Kemar Roofe scored in the 2nd, first-half stoppage time, and 50th minutes with Joe Aribo adding a goal in the 76th.

Christian Ramirez’s Aberdeen lost 1-0 at Ross County to an 86th minute penalty. Chris Mueller’s Hibernian lost 3-1 at Hearts. Drey Wright put Hibs up in the 5th minute. Hearts equalized in first-half stoppage time, adding goals in the 47th and 58th minutes. Mueller saw yellow in the 57th minute. Sebastian Soto subbed on in stoppage time for Livingston in their 2-2 home draw with Motherwell. Odin Bailey put Livingston up in the 26th and Alan Forrest doubled the lead in the 58th. Motherwell scored in the 72nd and equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 52nd minute of Venezia’s 2-1 home loss to Udinese. Trailing from a 35th minute penalty, Venezia’s Thomas Henry equalized in the86th. Udinese scored again in stoppage time. Busio saw yellow in the 2nd minute. Shaq Moore subbed out in the 74th minute of Tenerife’s 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad B in Ligue 2. Mario Gonzalez scored for Tenerife in the 10th with Real Sociedad equalizing in the 81st. Eladio Jimenez scored Tenerife’s winner in the 86th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 2-1 at Monaco in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 19th, Ike Ugbo equalized for Troyes in the 39th. Monaco scored again in the 57th minute. Luca De la Torre’s Heracles lost 4-1 at home to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie. Sinan Bakis put Heracles up in the 1st minute. Feyenoord equalized in the 21st, adding goals in the 39th, 45th, and 70th minutes.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 2-0 at RFC Seraing in the Belgian Pro League. Playing a man up from the 35th, Junya Ito scored in the 44th and Kristian Thorstvedt doubled the lead in the 54th. Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp drew 1-1 at home with Cercle Brugge. Michel-Ange Balikwisha scored for Antwerp in the 48th and Cercle Brugge equalized in the 76th. Bryan Reynolds scored in Kortrijk’s 3-2 home loss to Anderlecht. Trent Sainsbury converted a 20th minute penalty for Kortrijk. Anderlecht responded with goals in the 25th, 52nd, and 57th minutes. Reynolds scored in the 67th and subbed out in the 84th minute.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista beat Arouca 1-0 at home in the Primeira Liga. Kenji Gorre scored in the 12th minute. Kenny Saief’s Ashdod shutout M Petach-Tikva 1-0 at home in the Israeli Premier League. A 49th minute own-goal was the difference. Jordan Pefok scored in Young Boys’ 2-2 home draw with Lausanne in the Swiss Super League. Down a goal from the 5th, Pefok converted a 52nd minute penalty. Cheikh Niasse scored for Young Boys in the 80th and Lausanne equalized in stoppage time.

Tyler Boyd’s Rizespor beat Konyaspor 2-1 at home in the Super Lig. Trailing from the 26th, Yannick Bolasie equalized for Rizespor in the 43rd. Playing a man up from the 69th, Joel Pohjanpalo scored for Rizepor in the 77th. Konyaspor saw red again six minutes into stoppage time. Ulysses Llanez’s St Polten drew 1-1 at home with Lafnitz in the Erste Liga. Down a goal from the 5th, Kresimir Kovacevic equalized in the 25th.

Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 55th minute of Omonia’s 3-0 loss at Olympiakos in the Cypriot First Division. Joe Gyau’s Degerfors lost 2-1 at home to Hacken in the Allsvenskan. Trailing from the 14th, Diego Camps equalized for Degefors in the 66th. HAcken scored again in the 84th.

Did Not Play: George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 0 – Wolfsburg 4), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Freiburg 2), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – Liverpool 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 2 – Burnley 0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Birmingham City 0), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 2 – QPR 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Stoke City 3), Weston McKennie (Juventus 2 – Cagliari 1), Tanner Tessman (Venezia 1 – Udinese 2), Andrija Novakovich (Frosinone 2 – Cremonese 1), Sergino Dest (Barcelona 3 – Levante 2), Matt Miazga (Alaves 0 – Osasuna 1), Matthew Hoppe (Real Mallorca 1 – Atletico Madrid 0), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 2 – Montpellier 0), Tim Weah (Lille 1 – Angers 1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Montpellier 0 – Marseille 2), Richy Ledezma (PSV 2 – Waalwijk 0), Cole Bassett (Feyenoord 4 – Heracles 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Mechelen 0), Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg 6 – Austria Klagenfurt 0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 0 – Atletico Mineiro 2)

