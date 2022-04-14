Steffen’s Manchester City advances in the Champions League, Seattle in the CCL finals

Thursday’s soccer news starts with Zack Steffen’s Manchester City advancing to the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Manchester City drew 0-0 at Atletico Madrid to see out the series 1-0 on aggregate. Atletico finished a man down with a stoppage time red card to Felipe. Manchester City advances to play Real Madrid in the semifinals on April 26 and May 4.

“In this stadium, in this competition, it is always difficult,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. “It is a big compliment for the players. We cannot expect every time to make everything marvelous. We have to suffer. I am proud because the opponent was really good. We tried to take the ball but were not able. With the people and chances they had, they could have scored a goal.”

Liverpool drew 3-3 at home with Benfica to take that series 6-4 on aggregate. Ibrahim Nonate put Liverpool up in the 21st with Goncalo Ramos equalizing in the 32nd. Roberto Firmino scored for Liverpool in the 55th and 65th minutes. Benfica got goals from Roman Yaremchuk (73rd) and Darwin Nunez (82nd) to draw even on the night but couldn’t overcome the first-leg deficit. They play Villarreal in the semifinals on April 27 and May 3.

“It’s great, absolutely great,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “It never happened that I take something like this for granted. I’m really, really happy. That’s it pretty much. I said it now a couple of times, I know we will talk about the game and the things that happened, the goals we conceded and all of these kind of things, but on a day when I’m not over the moon about qualifying for the Champions League semifinals then something is really wrong. Maybe it would be the right time just to quit. So, it’s all good.”

Moving to the Concacaf Champions League, the Seattle Sounders advanced to the final with a 1-1 draw at NYCFC, winning 4-2 on aggregate. Raul Ruidiaz put the Sounders up on the night with Santiago Rodriguez equalizing for New York in the 51st. Seattle absorbed significant pressure in the second-half with NYCFC finishing with 25 shots and 10 corners to Seattle’s 8 and 2. The Sounders advance to play UNAM Pumas away on April 26 and at home on May 3.

“We spoke before a game about showing the intensity and the energy that we know this team has and today they were on fire,” NYCFC coach Ronny Delia said. “They were all over Seattle and they are a really good football team. It was a tough match but in the end we were not good enough inside the two boxes compared to them and that’s why they’re in the final we’re not.”

AP has the dates for the UEFA playoff that will fill the final World Cup group B spot. DW with Liverpool in position to win four trophies. Bundesliga.com profiles Gladbach defender Joe Scally. The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio talks to Chicago Fire investor/operator Joe Mansueto. The NY Times’ Rory Smith makes the case for the Europa Conference League.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Rennes vs Monaco at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Vitoria Guimaraes vs Pacos de Ferreira at 3:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs San Luis at 8pm and Juarez vs Pachuca at 10pm. ESPN Deportes has Tijuana vs Club America at 10pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com