Win for Frosinone, Dest’s injury

Tuesday’s soccer news starts in Serie B. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 83rd minute of Frosinone’s 4-1 home win over Monza. Down a goal from the 13th, Camilo Ciano equalized in the 37th. Alessio Zerbin scored for Frosinone in the 40th and Monza gave up an own-goal in the 49th. Frosinone’s Luigi Canotto scored a minute into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie wasn’t in the squad for Juventus in their 2-1 win at Sassuolo in Serie A. Trailing from the 38th minute, Paulo Dybala equalized in the 45th and Moise Kean scored for Juventus in the 88th. Sassuolo finished a man down to a stoppage time red card.

“It was an important victory, playing at times a poor match, but given the conditions it was like that,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “We made a good step towards fourth place and we also have Napoli now just one point ahead. If we are at this point, thanks to the growth of the team after a disastrous start, it means that we must have no regrets. Sometimes football goes the opposite of what is shown on the pitch, because we didn’t win many games when playing well, and absences shouldn’t be an alibi.”

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista lost 3-0 at Sporting in the Primeira Liga. Sporting scored in the 37th, doubled the lead from an own-goal in the 58th, and converted an 83rd minute penalty.

Joe Corona subbed out in the 84th minute of GIF Sundsvall’s 3-1 loss at Elfsborg in the Allsvenskan. Trailing from the 32nd, GIF Sundsvall’s Alexander Blomquist equalized four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Elfsborg added goals in the 85th and 87th. Joe Gyau subbed out in the 71st minute of Degerfors’ 2-0 loss at Varnamo. The goals came in the 5th and 56th minutes.

Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston North End’s 4-1 loss at Blackburn Rovers. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 9th and 12th minutes, Alan Browne scored for Preston in the 29th. Blackburn added goals in the 37th and 52nd minutes.

Barcelona updates the situation with Sergino Dest’s hamstring injury. The Athletic’s Michael Cox makes the case for the quality of semifinals. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Johnson looks at the coaching situation at PSG. The Daily Mail’s Martin Samuel asks about regulation in English soccer.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg on CBS: Liverpool vs Villarreal at 3pm.Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: America Mineiro vs Deportes Tolima at 6pm, Colo Colo vs River Plate at 8pm, and The Strongest vs Caracas at 10pm. The Mexico vs Guatemala friendly is on UniMas at 8:30pm. Concacaf Champions League final first-leg on FS1: UNAM Pumas vs Seattle at 10:30pm ET.

