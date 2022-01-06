Win for Manchester City, loss for Chelsea in the Premier League

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Premier League. Zack Steffen was on the bench for Manchester City’s 3-0 home win over Brighton. Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring in the 53rd and Phil Foden doubled the lead in the 65th. Bernardo Silva finished off the Chelsea goals in the 82nd minute.

Christian Pulisic was on the bench for Chelsea’s 4-2 home loss to Arsenal. Falling behind in the 13th, Timo Werner equalized for Chelsea in the 17th. Chelsea fell behind again in the 27th with Cesar Azpilicueta equalizing in the 32nd. Arsenal took the lead for good in the 57th and converted a stoppage time penalty.

“It was a totally wild and open game in the first-half,” Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said. “We came back twice after a good start but then we scored another two in the second-half but unfortunately on the wrong side. “It’s a level and amount of mistakes in consecutive games here at home that’s impossible on this kind of level. You don’t see it but we are doing them at the moment and you cannot win football games like this.”

Tyler Adams was on the bench for RB Leipzig in a 2-1 home win over Union Berlin to advance to the 2021-22 DFB Pokal final. Trailing from the 25th minute, AndresSilva converted a Leipzig penalty in the 61st. Emil Forsberg scored Leipzig’s winner two minutes into stoppage time. RB Leipzig advances to play Freiburg in the final on May 21 in Berlin.

Weston McKennie wasn’t in the squad for Juventus, advancing to the Coppa Italia final over Fiorentina 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate. Federico Bernardeschi scored in the 32nd and Danilo added a goal four minutes into stoppage time. Juventus plays Inter Milan in the final on May 11 in Rome.

Timothy Weah’s Lille lost 2-1 at Reims in Ligue 1. Down a goal from the 32nd, Renato Sanches scored for Lille in the 57th. Reims scored again two minutes into stoppage time. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 1-0 at home to Clermont. Troyes went a man up in the 70th, but Mamadu Balde saw red in the 85th to leave both teams with ten men. Clermont scored in the 88th minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini’s Montpellier lost 2-0 at Lens. The goals came in the 37th and 75th minutes. Konrad De La Fuente missed Marseille’s 3-2 home win over Nantes. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 26th and 41st minutes, Marseille’s Dimitri Payet converted penalties in the 39th and 55th minutes. Amine Harit scored Marseille’s winner in the 75th. Nantes finished a man down from a stoppage time red card.

Moving to the third round of the US Open Cup, Minnesota United knocked out Forward Madison 2-0 on the road. Adrien Hunou put United up in the 51st and Brent Kallman doubled the lead in the 83rd. Forward Madison saw red in the 84th minute. Charlotte FC advanced with a 2-1 road win over Greenville Triumph. Christian Ortiz scored for Charlotte in the 39th and Greenville forced extra time with a 59th minute goal. Harrison Afful scored Charlotte’s winner in the 105th minute.

The Red Bulls won 2-1 at Hartford Athletic. Lewis Morgan scored for New York in the 18th and Aaron Long made it 2-0 in the 25th. Hartford pulled a goal back in the 51st. New York’s Cristian Casseres Jr saw red five minutes into stoppage time. Orlando City beat Tampa Bay 2-1 at home. Alexandre Pato put Orlando up from the penalty spot in the 52nd and Junior Urso doubled the lead in the 63rd. Tampa scored in the 65th minute.

Atlanta shutout Chattanooga 6-0 at home. Ronald Hernandez put United up in the 21st with Dom Dwyer adding goals in the 25th and 35th. Marcelino Moreno converted a 53rd minute penalty with Luiz Araujo (67th) and Brooks Lennon (84th) also scoring. San Antonio beat Austin FC 2-1 at home. Diego Fagundez put Austin up in the 47th. San Antonio’s 82nd minute equalizer forced extra time where they scored in the 96th.

Northern Colorado knocked out Real Salt Lake 1-0 on the road from a 70th minute goal. LAFC beat Orange County 5-1 at home. Daniel Musovski put LAFC up in the 13th with Cristian Arango scoring in the 34th and 45th. Cal Jennings made it 4-0 LAFC in the 68th and Musovski scored again in the 71st. Orange County scored in the 73rd minute.

Hoffenheim announced that USMNT player Chris Richards is out for the rest of the Bundesliga season with a thigh injury. iNews’ Daniel Storey on expectations for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag next season. FourFourTwo’s Mark White profiles ten Hag. The NY Times’ Tariq Panja looks at the situation ten Hag faces at Manchester United.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Rizespor vs Fenerbahce at 1:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Necaxa at 8pm and Juarez vs Mazatlan at 10pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of the EPL