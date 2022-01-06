2021-22 seasons end in Bundesliga, Eredivisie, Scottish Premiership

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Brazil starts with the final weekend of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Tyler Adams subbed on in the 73rd minute of RB Leipzig’s 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld. Trailing from a Janni Luca Serra goal in the 70th, Leipzig’s Willi Orban equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Adams saw yellow in the 88th. Leipzig finished 4th.

“It hasn’t been an easy year for us,” Red Bull coach Emil Forsberg said. “We fought hard over the past six months. We pulled ourselves together after the winter break; we played some great football and brought our quality and potential onto the pitch. Our good work has allowed us to play in the Champions League – qualifying for that is not a given in the Bundesliga. We should be proud of ourselves.”

John Brooks’s Wolfsburg subbed on in stoppage time for Wolfsburg’s 2-2 home draw with Bayern Munich. Bayern went up in the 17th and took a 2-0 lead in the 40th. Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind scored in the 45th and Max Kruse equalized in the 58th. Wolfsburg finished 12th. Brooks said earlier this year that this would be his final season with Wolfsburg.

Julian Green subbed on in the 73rd minute of Furth’s 2-1 loss at Augsburg. Falling behind to an 11th minute Daniel Caligiuri penalty, Jessic Ngankman equalized for Furth in the 23rd. Michael Gregoritsch scored for Augsburg in the 84th.

Richy Ledezma scored in PSV’s 2-1 win at PEC Zwolle. Bruma put PSV up in the 11th with PEC Zwolle equalizing in the 16th. Ledezma subbed on in the 59th and scored in the 73rd minute. PSV finished 2nd to Ajax in the Eredivisie. Luca De la Torre’s Heracles lost 3-1 at home to Sparta Rotterdam, finishing 16th and moving to the relegation playoff. Trailing from goals in first-half stoppage time and the 69th and 79th minutes, Sinan Bakis scored for Heracles in the 83rd. Cole Bassett subbed on in the 85th minute of Feyenoord’s 2-1 home loss to Twente, finishing 3rd. Trailing from goals in the 27th and 37th, Cyriel Dessers scored for Feyenoord in the 68th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic celebrated their Scottish Premiership title with a 6-0 home win over Motherwell to close out the season. Kyogo Furuhashi scored in the 21st and David Turnbull doubled the lead in the 40th. Furuhashi scored again in the 43rd. Jota made it 4-0 in the 59th with Giorgos Giakoumakis adding goals in the 68th and stoppage time.

James Sands’s Rangers beat Hearts 3-1 away. Falling behind in the 24th, Cedric Itten equalized for Rangers in the 32nd. Alex Lowry put Rangers up for good in first-half stoppage time with Cole McKinnon scoring in the 81st. Rangers finished 2nd. Sebastian Soto subbed out in the 60th minute of Livingston’s 2-1 home win over Dundee. Trailing from the 59th, Andrew Shinnie equalized in the 78th and Alan Forrest scored in the 84th. Livingston finished 7th.

Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea lost the FA Cup final on penalties to Liverpool. Pulisic subbed out in the 105th minute. With the game going to penalties, Chelsea missed in the opening round. Liverpool failed to convert in the third round with Chelsea missing in the fifth round. Both teams converted in the sixth round, with Liverpool winning the 2021-22 FA Cup.

“We struggled in the first 15 minutes and then we were excellent through the whole match, 240 minutes of final time and played 0-0 against maybe the most dangerous attacking team in the world,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “We created a lot of chances and we deserved it, as they deserved it as well, and again we lost on penalties so we’re disappointed and sad of course but at the same time proud because we left everything that you need.”

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 66th minute of Valencia’s 1-1 draw at Espanyol in La Liga. Maxi Gomez scored for Valencia in the 37th with Espanyol equalizing in first-half stoppage time. A league down, Shaq Moore subbed on in the 57th minute of Tenerife’s 2-0 home loss to Malaga. Tenerife fell behind in the 8th minute and Malaga scored again in the 48th.

Moving to Ligue 1, Tim Weah scored in Lille’s 3-1 win at Nice. Falling behind in the 31st, Lille’s Jonathan David scored in the 52nd and 61st minutes. Weah added a goal five minutes into stoppage time, a minute after seeing yellow. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 3-1 at home to Lens. Troyes took the lead from a Giulian Biancone goal in the 14th, with Lens equalizing in the 42nd and adding goals in the 45th and 71st minutes. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 53rd minute of Montpellier’s 4-0 home loss to PSG. The goals came in the 6th, 20th, 26th, and from a 60th minute penalty.

Sam Vines subbed on in the 67th minute for Antwerp in their 3-1 home loss to Club Brugge in Belgium’s topflight. Michael Frey put Antwerp up in the 19th. Club Brugge equalized from the penalty spot in the 49th, adding goals in the 64th and 66th minutes. Reggie Cannon subbed out in stoppage time for Boavista in their 2-2 draw at Tondela in the Primeira Liga. Down a goal from the 41st, Boavista’s Kenji Gorre equalized in the 51st. Trailing again from the 77th, Ysupha Njie leveled the score in the 86th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 60th minute for Ashdod in their 1-0 home loss to Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League. Hapoel scored in the 87th minute.

Joe Corona subbed out in the 69th minute of GIF Sundsvall’s 5-1 loss at Norrkoping in the Allsvenskan. Trailing from goals in the 6th, 27th, 31st, 39th, and 70th minutes, Saku Ylatupa scored for Sundsvall in the 78th. In the Austrian Bundesliga, Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 69th minute of Red Bull Salzburg’s 1-0 win at Rapid Vienna. Luka Sucic scored in the 10th with Aaronson seeing yellow in the 89th.

Mix Diskerud’s Omonia beat PAEEK 5-2 away in the Cypriot First Division. Marko Scepovic scored for Omonia in the 27th with PAEEK equalizing from the penalty spot in the 34th. Loizos Loizou scored for Omonia in the 40th and 49th. Fotis Papoulis added a goal in the 51st with Loizou finishing his hat-trick in the 61st. PAEEK scored again in the 88th.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Mainz 2, finished 11th), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 2 – Hertha BSC 1, finished 2nd), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim 1 – Gladbach 5, finished 9th), George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 1 – RB Leipzig 1, finished 17th, relegated), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg 2 – Furth 1, finished 14), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 1 – Magdeburg 5, finished 6th), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – West Ham 2), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 1 – Wolverhampton 1), Christian Ramirez (Aberdeen 0 – St Mirren 0, finished 10th), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Sheffield United 1, Championship playoff semifinal leg 1), Tanner Tessman and Gianluca Busio (Venezia 1 – Roma 1), Sergino Dest (Barcelona 0 – Getafe 0), Matt Miazga (Alaves 1 – Levante 3), Matthew Hoppe (Real Mallorca 2 – Rayo Vallecano 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 0 – Rennes 2), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 0 – Gent 2), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Antwerp 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 2 – Velje 1), Romain Gall (Orebro 2 – Osters 1), Joe Gyau (Degerfors 2 – Helsingborg 1), Luis Gill (Taborsko 1 – Brno 1), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 2 – Corinthians 2)

