Atlanta United confirms Miles Robinson Achilles tendon injury

Monday’s soccer news starts with Miles Robinson injuring his Achilles tendon early in Atlanta United’s 4-1 home win over Chicago. Robinson subbed out in the 18th minute in what the club has now confirmed is a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The injury requires surgery set for today. Atlanta provided no prognosis on recovery time.

Robinson became a regular with the USMNT over the Octagonal round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying. He missed one qualifier due to yellow card accumulation, starting 11, including all of the games so far in 2022.

For Atlanta, this adds to their injury issues after losing starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan and midfielder Osvaldo Alonso for the season. How Atlanta regroups again is once more the question, putting additional pressure on a club that had lost three out of four games before beating Chicago on Saturday.

“Obviously, everybody went to see Miles at halftime and they were sad for him obviously,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “So what we said in the locker room was the best way to honor him and to honor all the players that went down so far this season with long-term injuries is to play up to our standard. That’s the best way to honor them. And I think they did. They came back – they solidified the result and I think they did a pretty good job on that.”

Moving to the Premier League, Leeds United’s 2-1 loss at Arsenal has them in 18th in the Premier League on 34 points. While they’re tied on points with 17th-place Burnley, the situation is once again critical for Jesse Marsch’s club. They host 3rd-place Chelsea on Wednesday and 9th-place Brighton on Sunday, finishing the season at 12th-place Brentford on May 22. Burnley finishes at Spurs, at Aston Villa, and home to Newcastle. 16th-place Everton escaped the relegation zone, now a point ahead of Burnley and Leeds with a game in hand.

“We have to focus on positive things right now,” Marsch said following the loss to Arsenal. “We know that we’re in a hole, and we have to dig ourselves out. There’s been some injury issues, and now we’ll have some suspension issues. But if our backs are against the wall, we’ve got to get even better, and we’ve got to fight even more, and we’ve got to to whatever it takes to claw ourselves out of this situation. That’s what it is, and we’ll focus on that and move forward. Our minds totally right now are on Wednesday night against Chelsea at home.”

iNews’ Daniel Story reviews the Premier League weekend. MLSsoccer’s Matthew Doyle does the same for week 10 in MLS. The Independent’s Mioguel Delaney asks about UEFA’s plans for the Champions League. BBC Sport’s Alistair Magowan on issues facing Chelsea’s new ownership.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Valencia vs Real Betis at 1pm. Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Liverpool at 3pm ET.

Logo courtesy of Atlanta United