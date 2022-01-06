New logo for Montreal next season, Aaronson moves to Leeds United

Friday’s soccer news starts with CF Montreal debuting its new logo for next season. Montreal will retire its current logo after two seasons, introduced as part of the rebrand that changed the name from Impact to Club de Foot.

In a press statement, Montreal chairman Joey Saputo said, “Today we are turning another important page of our history,” said CF Montréal Chairman of the Board of Directors, Joey Saputo. “A few months ago, we began to reflect on our identity, as well as our logo, and concluded that a realignment was necessary. The employees, fans, and partners we met clearly expressed their desire to reinstate certain elements that have marked the Club’s history and are at the heart of our identity. We heard them loud and clear, and we are proposing a logo that meets those requests.”

Rebranding can be tricky in Major League Soccer, though it’s also common. The Chicago Fire changed its logo for 2020, changing it again for the 2022 season. The New England Revolution was the last original MLS team sticking with its current logo before changing it for the 2022 season.

Also in the soccer news, USMNT player Brenden Aaronson is set to move to Premier League club Leeds United from Austrian Bundesliga champions Red Bull Salzburg when the transfer window opens. Aaronson rejoins former Red Bull Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch, who retained Leeds United’s Premier League status and is now overseeing a revamp of the squad. Aaronson won back-to-back league and cup doubles in his two seasons in Austria.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be here at this historic club,” Aaronson told Leeds United’s official site. “I am really excited for the new season. I think it was around Christmas or January that I could see there was some interest and hearing about Leeds United being interested, it was a huge moment for me and I was super excited. I had known a lot about Leeds at that time and what a famous club it is, the fans they have and how dedicated they are, it was just a dream place for me. We’re going to have a big next season and I am really excited to be a part of it. I know the team is going to be up for it, so it is going to be an important season.

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christopher Freund said, “Leeds came to us some time ago and did everything they could to make this transfer happen. After they managed to stay up, it was clear to us that we would have to agree to Brenden’s wish to leave due to the economic circumstances. We had a wonderful and successful time with Brenden over the past 18 months, and we are pleased that this fantastic and nice young footballer is moving to the best league in the world. We wish him all the very best!”

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney with what Real Madrid has done this season as they play for the Champions League title. ESPN’s Mark Ogden highlights Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Guardian’s Louise Taylor talks to former Liverpool and Real Madrid player Steve McManaman. SI’s Jonathan Wilson previews the Champions League final. FIFPro released its survey on fixture congestion and player fatigue.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the UEFA Champions League final on CBS: Liverpool vs Real Madrid at 3pm. MLS on UniMas: LAFC vs San Jose at 6pm. UniMas has the Mexico vs Nigeria friendly at 8pm.

Sunday has Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: St Etienne vs Auxerre at 1pm. MLS on UniMas: LA Galaxy vs Austin at 6pm. FS1 has Seattle vs Charlotte at 9:30pm. Liga MX on Univision: Pachuca vs Atlas at 9pm.

No games on Monday’s schedule. All Times Eastern

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of CF Montreal