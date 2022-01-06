Nottingham Forest advances to the Championship promotion final

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with Ethan Horvath’s Nottingham Forest advancing to the 2021-22 Championship promotion final. They play Duane Holmes’s Huddersfield Town on May 29 at Wembley Stadium for a spot in the Premier League.

Horvath was on the bench for Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 home loss to Sheffield United, leveling the aggregate score at 3-3 and advancing 3-2 on penalties. Brennan Johnson put Forest up on the night in the 19th minute. Sheffield United scored in the 47th and 75th. With the score staying the same through extra time, Sheffield United’s penalties were saved in the first and second rounds. Forest failed to convert in the fourth round, with Sheffield United not scoring in the fifth. That sent Nottingham Forest through to the final.

“It means a lot obviously,” Nottingham Forest had coach Steve Cooper said, “but it’s what it means to everybody…. That’s what’s good about this. We’re going to give so many people, hopefully, a day to remember. I can’t sum it up at the moment. The reality is we’ve got another step to go. As it goes and what we went through over the two-legs, to get through the semifinal playoffs you have to do a bit of everything. You have to play well. You have to suffer. You have to have a bit of luck. You have to dig in. All of the things it takes to be a footballer and it takes to be a real team, we’ve done over the two-legs.”

Johnny Cardoso was on the bench for Internacional’s 2-0 home loss to Independiente Medellin in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. Edenilson scored for Internacional in the 19th and 57th minute. Internacional leads group E on a tiebreaker with 9 points from five games over Guairena. 3rd-place 9 de Octubre and 4th-place Independiente Medellin are already eliminated with one matchday remaining. Internacional hosts 9 de Octubre on May 24 to close out the group stage.

Premier League on USA: Everton vs Crystal Palace at 2:45pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente del Valle at 6pm, River Plate vs Colo Colo at 8pm, and Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready at 10pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Club America vs Pachuca at 9pm ET.

