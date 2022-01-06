Pulisic’s Chelsea plays for the FA Cup

Friday’s soccer news starts with the 2021-22 FA Cup final. Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea faces Liverpool at Wembley looking to win their second trophy of the season on Saturday (11:45am ET – ESPN+). Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup in February, losing the League Cup final on penalties to Liverpool at Wembley later that month. That makes this game an opportunity to win the bigger English cup at Liverpool’s expense.

“It started with last season’s win at Anfield and very early in this season with a draw at Anfield, then a draw at Stamford Bridge and then a draw over 120 minutes and 20-something penalties,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “So very close matches, very intense matches and we needed always our very highest level to compete. But we found it in the matches and I don’t expect crazy new things from them, and actually also not from us. So the game is on tomorrow, it’s a big final, a big competition and we want to be spot on.”

For Liverpool, the pressure is on for a quadruple haul of trophies. The next step is beating Chelsea again. Then it’s navigating the two remaining games in the Premier League to get past Manchester City. Liverpool closes out the Premier League season on Sunday, May 22, hosting Wolverhampton. Six days later, they play Real Madrid in Paris in the Champions League final.

“I said it after the Carabao Cup final, it was no different to the Champions League final three years ago. No difference,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “It was blue and red, bam, both went for each other, so easy to see where we were and the others. Massive atmosphere, really, and I expect exactly the same again. It’s outstanding.”

Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp lost 2-1 at Anderlecht in the Belgian First Division. Anderlecht went ahead from the penalty spot in the 14th, scoring again in the 44th. Abdoulaye Seck pulled a goal back for Antwerp in the 84th minute.

Moving to the US Open Cup, Minnesota United knocked out Colorado 2-1 at home in the final game of the round of 32. Abu Danladi put United up in the 8th minute with Colorado’s Nicolas Mezquida equalizing in the 15th. Minnesota went a man down after Brent Kallman saw red in the 83rd minute. Emanuel Reynoso scored for United in the 87th minute.

US Soccer announced the round of 16 with five all-MLS matchups, including Open Cup versions of the Florida and LA derbies. Sporting Kansas City plays Houston, Minnesota United hosts USL1 club Union Omaha, the Red Bulls get Charlott FC, and New England is at NYCFC. Orlando hosts Inter Miami, Nashville is on the road at USL Championship club Louisville City, the Galaxy get LAFC, and San Jose is on the road at USL Championship club Sacramento Republic.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premiership on CBS Sports: Celtic vs Motherwell at 7:15am. Bundesliga on ESPN Deportes: Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig at 9:30am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Montpellier vs PSG at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Porto vs Estoril at 1pm and Sporting vs Santa Clara at 3:30pm.

MLS on Univision: Colorado vs LAFC at 3:30pm. Liga MX on Univision: Club America vs Puebla at 7pm. TUDN has Pachuca vs San Luis at 9pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on USA: Spurs vs Burnley at 7am, West Ham vs Manchester City at 9am, and Everton vs Brentford at 11:30am.

Serie A on CBS Sports: Napoli vs Genoa at 9am and AC Milan vs Atalanta at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Famalicao vs Braga at 1pm.

MLS on ESPN Deportes: Atlanta vs New England at 1:30pm and Seattle vs Minnesota at 4pm. Liga MX on Univision: Atlas vs Chivas at 7pm and Tigres vs Cruz Azul at 9pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor at 1pm. Premier League on USA: Newcastle vs Arsenal at 3pm. All Times Eastern

