3 takeaways from USMNT 3 – Morocco 0

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT’s 3-0 friendly win over Morocco at TQL Stadium. The United States pressed early and often in a game they eventually controlled. It was a different look for the USMNT, playing further up the field and finding better opportunities. The defense responded as well, limiting angles as they put together a shutout that included Morocco failing to convert a penalty. Here are three takeaways from the first game of the June 2022 international window.

The point of the US attack

Christian Pulisic looking almost straight up to track an incisive pass in the 26th minute made two clear points about what the United States had in mind. Pulisic was in the center of the field ahead of all other US players. Walker Zimmerman was the field player farthest away when he hit that incisive pass. That’s the kind of move that doesn’t just change one game. It makes future opponents well aware that the pass from distance is as liable to disrupt their defense than the shot from distance. Pulisic found Aaronson to finish off the move and Antonee Robinson also made a late run to provide a secondary option. It’s easy to make that the highlight of the night, but Timothy Weah’s shot for the second goal was also a disruptive moment. It tells the opposition that their plans can only account for so much.

Angles and goalkeeping

A good defense does more than limit the number of opportunities. It limits the quality of those opportunities. Expecting a shutdown defense to end 90 minutes allowing only a few shots on goal isn’t realistic against a team with the quality of Morocco. They finished with double the shots taken, 22 to 11, putting 8 on goal to the USMNT’s 10. What got through to require a save tested Matt Turner on a couple of occasions, but more often they were limited chances courtesy of the defenders in front of him. That’s part of the job, and the USMNT back line showed how to do it in Cincinnati.

The momentum game

While the United States certainly argued the situation that led to the Morocco penalty, there was a sense from the US that they expected to keep the shutout going. Morocco hit the crossbar with Turner guessing wrong, but it was the cleanup effort from the US with the ball still in play. It wasn’t a simple clearance, with multiple US players in position to deny a rebound opportunity. That’s another moment from a game that provided several of them, creating momentum for the rest of the June schedule.

Also in the soccer news, the potential opponents for the USMNT’s World Cup opener are down to two teams. Ukraine advanced past Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park in the UEFA World Cup qualifying playoffs. In a game that Ukraine controlled for long stretches, Andriy Yarmolenko scored in the 33rd and Roman Yaremchuk doubled the lead in the 49th minute. Callum McGregor pulled a goal back for Scotland in the 79th, but it was Ukraine’s Artem Dovbyk scoring five minutes into stoppage time. Ukraine plays at Wales on Sunday for a spot in the World Cup.

