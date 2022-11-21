MLS Week 15: Nothing settled in the West

Week 17 of the 2022 Major League Soccer season started in Seattle with the Sounders and LAFC drawing 1-1 on national television. Albert Rusnak scored for Seattle in the 58th and LAFC’s Cristian Arango equalized in the 79th minute.

In another LA vs Cascadia matchup, the Galaxy came back to draw 1-1 with Portland. Yimmi Chara put the Timbers up in the 38th minute with Dejan Jovelic equalizing in the 88th.

“I think disjointed is a good word for me, and a little bit slow,” LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “I think not being together totally for three weeks isn’t great, either, for the disjointedness…. So, I just felt like maybe we were a little disjointed in terms of how we move defensively, connectedness, some of our speed of play and connecting with each other. I felt like sometimes we just overcomplicated situations, and it could have been a lot smoother and easier.”

The Red Bulls shutout Toronto 2-0 at home. Lewis Morgan scored in the 2nd minute and Luquinhas made it 2-0 in the 56th. New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Austin won 1-0 at Montreal. Going a man down on the road with a red card to Daniel Pereira in the 44th, Maxi Urruti scored for Austin in the 67th minute. Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Columbus and Charlotte drew 1-1 at Lower.com Field. The Crew went up from a 41st minute Erik Hurtado goal. Charlotte’s Andre Shinyashiki equalized in the 49th.

Orlando beat Houston 2-1 at home. Ercan Kara scored for Orlando in the 25th and 58th. The Dynamo’s Sebastian Ferreira equalized in the 59th minute.

“The easiest way to elaborate is that when you play with more urgency, you force the team to either press you,” Houston coach Paulo Nagamura said. “If you break the press you have more space behind you to clean. Or if you have more urgency, then they have to defend and push the team back. That is exactly what we did, we had more urgency with the ball and we had runs with movement which caused us to be more on the attack and create chances in the second-half. To answer your question, urgency is the answer.”

Philadelphia and FC Cincinnati drew 1-1 at Subaru Park. Alejandro Bedoya put the Union up in the 17th with Cincinnati’s Brandon Vasquez equalizing in the 39th minute.

“I thought it was a good point for us,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “I was really pleased with the first 45 minutes, despite going down a goal where we could have done a little bit better to end that play to prevent the goal. We found a good rhythm after conceding.”

Chicago shutout DC United 1-0 at home. Fabian Herbers scored in the 78th and Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina kept the clean sheet without making a save.

“There were a lot of times there were games that we tied like Red Bull, for instance, that we should have won,” Chicago coach Ezra Henderickson said. “There are games that we lost that we probably should have tied, let’s say Cincinnati for instance. And hopefully we could stop that and we can change the narrative about this team, that there is a team that can close out games. Because we showed tonight that we have what it takes.”

Vancouver picked up three points at FC Dallas in a 2-0 win. Lucas Cavallini scored in the 2nd and Deiber Caicedo made it 2-0 in the 44th minute. Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

It was the same score at Rio Tinto Stadium with Real Salt Lake shutting out San Jose 2-0. Marcelo Silva scored in the 22nd and Jefferson Savarino doubled the lead in the 81st. RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath made one save to keep the clean sheet.

On Sunday, Atlanta shutout Inter Miami 2-0 at home. Luiz Araujo opened the scoring for Atlanta in the 4th with Inter Miami going a man down to a 29th minute Jean Mota red card. Josef Martinez doubled the United lead in the 61st minute with goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo making three saves.

“We’ve got nineteen games left, 57 points to play for,” Inter Miami coach Phil Neville. “We’ve got to make sure this week we get back to working hard, get back to the qualities that we have, and we’re prepared for Minnesota.”

New England came back to beat Minnesota 2-1 at Gillette Stadium. Emanuel Reynoso put United up from the penalty spot in the 37th. Dylan Borrero equalized in the 53rd and Gustavo Bou scored in the 69th minute.

NYCFC and Colorado drew 1-1 at Yankee Stadium. Trailing from a 68th minute Rapids goal, Talles Magno equalized for New York in the 72nd.

The week 15 schedule ended in Nashville with Sporting Kansas City winning 2-1 on the road. Felipe Hernandez put Sporting up in the 41st and Graham Zusi made it 2-0 in the 51st. Nashville’s Ake Arnaud Loba pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute.

