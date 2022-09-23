MLS Week 16: A weekend of shutouts starting in Cincinnati

Week 16 of the 2022 Major League Soccer season got a Friday start with Cincinnati beating Orlando 1-0 at TQL Stadium. Brenner scored the game’s only goal in the 65th minute with Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano making two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“Fantastic performance from our group,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “I think defensively, that’s as good and as disciplined as we’ve been front-to-back this year. I thought we limited a really good team with the ball from creating chances over the course of the 90 minutes and at halftime, we said one goal was probably going to win this game. So, very pleased in how we went about securing victory, and it was good to see Brenner get his goal there to help us get the three points. Very pleased with the group today.”

On Saturday, the Seattle Sounders shut out Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field. In another Sounders game available on national TV, Will Bruin opened the scoring in the 8th minute. The Sounders extended their lead through goals from Jordan Morris in the 71st and Cristian Roldan in the 76th minutes. Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei made one save to keep the clean sheet.

“Obviously disappointing to lose,” Sporting KC forward Johnny Russell said. “We’ve had a good week. Great away win last week, and then obviously the cup game. We came in here full of confidence, feeling the momentum. Just disappointed. The two goals from the crosses we should deal with better. We should stop the cross and we should stop it. We should get to it first in the box. The other one, we’re trying to get forward and we knew they’re a dangerous side and they counter-attacked us well. It was a quick goal, but we definitely feel like the other two are definitely the ones that we should be able to cut.”

Nashville beat DC United 3-1 at Audi Field. Daniel Lovitz put Nashville up in the 6th with Hany Mukhtar scoring in the 45th and 50th minutes. United’s Taxi Fountas pulled a goal back in the 59th.

Montreal beat Charlotte 2-1 at Stade Saputo, going ahead in the 6th minute from a Romell Quioto goal. Charlotte’s Guzman Corujo equalized in the 9th with Mathieu Choiniere scoring Montreal’s winner in the 47th minute.

Toronto picked up three points at home over Atlanta with a 2-1 win at BMO Field. Jonathan Osorio scored for Toronto in the 8th. United equalized through Luiz Araujo in the 57th and Ralph Priso-Mbongue scored Toronto’s winner in the 78th minute.

“Today I felt that very easily we gave away the first goal but I can’t complain about the effort of the team,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “I think the team gave a lot of effort and good plays, we just couldn’t capitalize that and score more goals. Obviously, the individual mistakes at the back are costing us a lot more and that’s part of the nature of the game.”

Houston shutout Chicago 2-0 at home. Thorleifur Ulfarsson scored for the Dynamo in the 23rd with Darwin Quintero doubling the lead in first-half stoppage time. Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

“But if we’re honest, that’s not a good performance, and you’re not going to win too many games when you perform like that overall,” Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “We talked about consistency and being consistent, and can we now add to that performance from last week, and tonight, we didn’t. I’m being honest; we did not.”

Inter Miami scored two late goals to beat Minnesota United 2-1 at home. Trailing from a 65th minute goal from United’s Luis Amarilla, Inter’s Indiana Vassilev equalized in the 87th and scored again in the 90th.

“I think I’m a lucky manager that I’ve got a team at this moment in time that we’ve recruited that have got all the qualities you need for a team to be successful or at least compete,” Inter Miami Phil Neville said. “I’m super proud of the way they scored late on, it shows the fighting qualities.”

Austin and FC Dallas drew 2-2 at Q2 Stadium. Paul Arriola put Dallas up in the 58th and Brandon Servania made it 2-0 in the 68th. Austin responded with goals from Sebastian Driussi in the 72nd and Danny Hoesen in the 85th minute.

Real Salt Lake and Columbus finished 0-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium. RSL put four shots on goal to the Crew’s one.

Portland beat Colorado 3-0 at Providence Park taking the lead through a Seb Blanco penalty eight minutes into first-half stoppage time. Portland added two goals from Jaroslaw Niezgoda in the 54th and 62nd minutes. Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic made five saves to keep the clean sheet.

On Sunday, LAFC shutout the Red Bulls 2-0 at Banc of California Stadium in the second national TV game of the weekend. Cristian Arango scored for LA in the 67th and Diego Palacios made it 2-0 in the 70th minute. LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

Philadelphia beat NYCFC 2-1 at Subaru Park. The Union took the lead from a 9th minute Mikkel Uhre goal with NYCFC’s Valentin Castellanos equalizing from the penalty spot in the 89th minute. The Union’s Cory Burke came up with the late winner, scoring six minutes into stoppage time.

Week 16 concluded in Vancouver with the Whitecaps drawing 0-0 with New England. Vancouver finished with six shots on goal to the Revolution’s two.

