New England draws 1-1 with Orlando City amid significant change

Thursday’s soccer news starts in Major League Soccer. The New England Revolution and Orlando City drew 1-1 at Gillette Stadium. Carles Gill put New England up in the 22nd minute with Robin Jansson equalizing for the Revs in the 35th. New England put three of its nine shots on goal to Orlando’s five from 13.

“I think they started the game really well,” New England forward Jozy Altidore said of Orlando. “They made it hard on us and they had more of the play. I think you expect that after Sunday’s game, you know, in the heat. I think it was tough on us to travel and all that, but I think we stayed in the game well. Obviously, got the first goal and in the end, I think we’ll be disappointed giving that goal up.”

With some MLS teams taking off the June international break, games played is once again skewing the tables in MLS. New England has moved up to 6th-place on 22 points, trailing 5th-place Orlando by two points with both teams on 15 games played. 4th through 7th in the East have all played 15 games, but no team lower than that in the table has played 15 games. 10th-place Columbus, 11th-place Atlanta, and 13th-place DC have yet to play their 14th game.

To put that into perspective for New England, 8th-place Cincinnati is three points behind them on 14 games played. While the schedule doesn’t exactly favor a march up the table at 2nd-place Philadelphia on Saturday before hosting Orlando next Friday and finishing out June with a Wednesday home game against 1st-place NYCFC, by the time they play at New England on July 2, the Eastern Conference may not look the same.

New England gets one more game with USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner on Sunday at home against Minnesota. 9th-place in the Western Conference, United is in a tie with 8th-place Houston and 10th-place Colorado with 18 points from 14 games. All of them trail 7th-place Seattle by a point with the Sounders having a game in hand.

While the inter-conference comparison favors New England, this is the time of the season where enough teams are in transition to expect change. Even the strong clubs making additions when the July window opens have to be careful not to overly disrupt what’s already working. It’s a tricky situation to manage up and down the table.

For New England, saying goodbye to Adam Buksa on Wednesday and then Turner on Sunday means compensating for their leading goalscorer and one of the best goalkeepers in the league. Compensating for is different than replacing, with the Revolution having no choice but to focus on how to keep what is currently a 0 goal difference.

“Well, it’s going take a little time,” New England coach Bruce Arena said of the Gustavo Bou and Altidore partnership. “But I thought Jozy had a good game. And remember, we had a little bit of a disadvantage coming into the game, having played Sunday (in) Kansas City under those conditions. So we were a little heavy legged tonight, for sure.”

