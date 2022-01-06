Preview: USMNT vs Morocco – June 2022

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT opening its June 2022 schedule later tonight against Morocco in an international friendly (7pm ET – ESPN2). The United States is preparing to open the 2022-23 Nations League, playing games that count in the June window. It’s another opportunity for USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter to look at options as the World Cup approaches, though figuring anything out now is ultimately dependent on player availability. With that on everybody’s mind, here are three things to look for against Morocco.

In and out of the June squad

Gio Reyna returned to training with Borussia Dortmund, recovering from a second injury this season. That limited him to 13 total appearances with Dortmund in 2021-22, missing the USMNT’s qualifiers in the October, November, and January/February windows. Reyna returned in time for the March window but picked up a muscle injury playing for Borussia Dortmund on April 8. Defender Sergino Dest is also recovering from injury, while Miles Robinson is in the early stages of attempting to come back from a torn ACL in time for the World Cup. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen is out of the squad for personal reasons. The USMNT also lost Djordje Mihailovic to an ankle injury suffered during Montreal’s 4-3 home win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Mihailovic would have been one of the forwards getting a look in June. Add in Weston McKennie with the squad but still getting back to full fitness, and the issues for Berhalter are obvious.

What this means for the USMNT right now is an open question tonight’s friendly could help answer. While the focus for this camp is on finding forwards to take advantage of goal scoring opportunities, the technical staff has plenty to watch. That includes who can step into a central defender roll as well as looking for depth on the wings.

Morocco in 24th-place

Morocco is the second-highest ranked team in CAF, 24th to Senegal’s 20th. They begin Cup of Nations qualifying next Thursday, with this friendly their only tuneup before hosting South Africa and playing at Liberia. Drawn into group F at the World Cup, they face Croatia, Belgium, and Canada. With that in mind, playing one of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers makes sense from a scouting perspective, at least in theory.

As we saw throughout Concacaf World Cup qualifying, all of the teams eventually had to make adjustments. If anything, that became the overall style on display across compacted windows. The teams that could make the best of any situation had a clear advantage. Add to that the gamesmanship with cold weather stadiums, and it’s hard to draw any broad conclusions about Concacaf teams.

What Morocco represents for the USMNT is a greater challenge than most of Concacaf. Other than 9th-place Mexico and the USMNT itself in 15th, the next highest-ranked Concacaf team is 31st-place Costa Rica. Canada’s outstanding World Cup performance has moved it up to 38th, something special for a team that was 73rd in the world at one point in 2021. That makes Morocco is a different type of challenge after the qualifying campaign.

The upside for the USMNT

Friendlies carry the usual caveats, especially after teams begin to use their substitutes in ways they wouldn’t in a competitive game. For the amount of time in this friendly that the teams are close to first choice, Morocco can give the USMNT the type of game they need. There’s quality throughout the Morocco regular starting lineup, likely able to put pressure on some of the USMNT’s tactical decisions. That makes this an important game for the USMNT as they try to work through tactical scenarios.

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle gives context to comments from USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter’s press conference. The NY Times’ Andrew Keh previews the USMNT vs Morocco. Fox Sports’ Doug McIntyre with what the USMNT wants from the June window. Soccer America’s Mike Woitalla talks to former USMNT U-20 coach Tab Ramos.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Nations League on FS2: Georgia vs Gibraltar at 12pm. FS1 has Spain vs Portugal at 2:45pm. Concacaf Nations League on TUDN: Panama vs Costa Rica at 7:30pm. UniMas has the Mexico vs Uruguay friendly at 10pm ET.

Photo by John Dorton – ISIPhotos.com